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Diamante Raises $1.5M From Mr Khofiz Shakhidi To Advance The World's First Quantum-Safe Layer-1 Blockchain
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Diamante Financial Technologies LLC ("Diamante"), the developer of the world's first quantum-safe Layer-1 blockchain, today announced a $1.5 million strategic investment from Mr. Khofiz Shakhidi, founder of Jefferson Capital Ltd and a co-founder of Minexx Ltd. Separately, Diamante and Minexx have entered a partnership to tokenize Minexx's rare earth element operations on the Diamante network, marking the first institutional-grade commodity tokenization on a quantum-proof chain.
Khofiz Shakhidi joins existing strategic backers, including Abu Dhabi Royal Family member HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Ahmed bin Hamdan Al-Nahyan, who serves as a named partner and investor. Proceeds will fund protocol development, ecosystem growth, and enterprise go-to-market expansion across the US, EU, MENA, and Asia-Pacific.
Under the RWA tokenization partnership, Minexx's critical mineral supply chain will be brought on-chain, enabling transparent, auditable tracking of rare earth elements from mine to end buyer.
Diamante is the only production L1 with NIST-certified post-quantum cryptography (FIPS 204) live at the protocol level. With $2.4 trillion in crypto assets still running on quantum-vulnerable ECDSA and Ethereum's PQ migration not expected until ~2030, Diamante is positioned as first-mover infrastructure for the post-quantum era.
The network holds regulatory clearance across three jurisdictions: MiCA (30 EU/EEA states), FINMA (Switzerland), and the UAE.
"This is a milestone on two fronts. The investment validates institutional confidence in quantum-safe infrastructure, and the Minexx partnership proves enterprise demand is here now, not years away. We're onboarding real businesses onto production-ready infrastructure while the rest of the market is still debating timelines." Chirag Jetani, Founder & CEO, Diamante.
"Diamante stood apart on every dimension that matters to us: security, compliance, and enterprise readiness. The quantum threat to existing blockchains is not a distant risk. This investment and partnership reflect our conviction that quantum-safe infrastructure will become the industry standard, and Diamante is leading that transition." said Khofiz Shakhidi.
About Diamante: Diamante Financial Technologies LLC is building the blockchain infrastructure the world will need next. Diamante is the world's first quantum-safe Layer-1 network, designed from the ground up to be secure against tomorrow's threats, compliant with the world's toughest regulatory frameworks, and open to developers from every major blockchain ecosystem. With regulatory clearance across the EU, Switzerland, and the UAE, Diamante isn't preparing for the post-quantum era, it's already there. Learn more at diamante
About Jefferson Capital Ltd & Minexx Ltd Jefferson Capital ( ) is a boutique investment banking firm, specializing in strategic advisory across technology, natural resources, and digital infrastructure.
Minexx Ltd ( ) is a technology-driven mining company, focused on responsible sourcing and transparent supply chains for rare-earth elements and other critical minerals.
Media: Lalit Choudhary |... | Telegram: @oldmonnk86 | diamante
Khofiz Shakhidi joins existing strategic backers, including Abu Dhabi Royal Family member HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Ahmed bin Hamdan Al-Nahyan, who serves as a named partner and investor. Proceeds will fund protocol development, ecosystem growth, and enterprise go-to-market expansion across the US, EU, MENA, and Asia-Pacific.
Under the RWA tokenization partnership, Minexx's critical mineral supply chain will be brought on-chain, enabling transparent, auditable tracking of rare earth elements from mine to end buyer.
Diamante is the only production L1 with NIST-certified post-quantum cryptography (FIPS 204) live at the protocol level. With $2.4 trillion in crypto assets still running on quantum-vulnerable ECDSA and Ethereum's PQ migration not expected until ~2030, Diamante is positioned as first-mover infrastructure for the post-quantum era.
The network holds regulatory clearance across three jurisdictions: MiCA (30 EU/EEA states), FINMA (Switzerland), and the UAE.
"This is a milestone on two fronts. The investment validates institutional confidence in quantum-safe infrastructure, and the Minexx partnership proves enterprise demand is here now, not years away. We're onboarding real businesses onto production-ready infrastructure while the rest of the market is still debating timelines." Chirag Jetani, Founder & CEO, Diamante.
"Diamante stood apart on every dimension that matters to us: security, compliance, and enterprise readiness. The quantum threat to existing blockchains is not a distant risk. This investment and partnership reflect our conviction that quantum-safe infrastructure will become the industry standard, and Diamante is leading that transition." said Khofiz Shakhidi.
About Diamante: Diamante Financial Technologies LLC is building the blockchain infrastructure the world will need next. Diamante is the world's first quantum-safe Layer-1 network, designed from the ground up to be secure against tomorrow's threats, compliant with the world's toughest regulatory frameworks, and open to developers from every major blockchain ecosystem. With regulatory clearance across the EU, Switzerland, and the UAE, Diamante isn't preparing for the post-quantum era, it's already there. Learn more at diamante
About Jefferson Capital Ltd & Minexx Ltd Jefferson Capital ( ) is a boutique investment banking firm, specializing in strategic advisory across technology, natural resources, and digital infrastructure.
Minexx Ltd ( ) is a technology-driven mining company, focused on responsible sourcing and transparent supply chains for rare-earth elements and other critical minerals.
Media: Lalit Choudhary |... | Telegram: @oldmonnk86 | diamante
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