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Indolift To Participate In ICEMA Industry Initiatives
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, India, April 01, 2026– Indolift, a manufacturer of industrial lifting and material handling equipment, has announced that it will participate in initiatives led by the Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers' Association, an industry body representing manufacturers and stakeholders in the construction equipment, material handling, and related engineering sectors in India.
The Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers' Association works with industry participants, technical institutions, and government bodies on matters related to industry standards, safety practices, skill development, and policy matters affecting the construction and material handling equipment sectors. The association also serves as a platform for manufacturers and industry stakeholders to discuss operational challenges, regulatory developments, and technical standards affecting equipment used in construction, infrastructure, logistics, and industrial operations.
Vijay Singh, Senior HR Manager at Indolift. stated“Participation the association will allow the company to participate in industry-level discussions related to lifting equipment safety, product testing practices, inspection procedures, and standardization across the sector”“Such collaboration becomes increasingly relevant as lifting equipment continues to be widely used across infrastructure development, industrial projects, manufacturing facilities, and logistics operations.”
Indolift manufactures lifting and material handling equipment including chain pulley blocks, webbing slings, steel wire ropes, lifting chains, and lifting accessories used in industrial load handling applications. The company stated that participation in industry forums and technical discussions forms part of its effort to stay engaged with industry developments and contribute to broader discussions related to safety, quality practices, and equipment standards.
About Indolift
Indolift is an Indian manufacturer of lifting and material handling equipment supplying products for industrial lifting and load handling applications across infrastructure, manufacturing, logistics, and engineering sectors. The company focuses on manufacturing, testing, and supply of lifting equipment used in industrial environments.
Media Contact:
Indolift
Phone: +91 33 4602 4765/4766/4767
Email: [email protected]
Website
The Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers' Association works with industry participants, technical institutions, and government bodies on matters related to industry standards, safety practices, skill development, and policy matters affecting the construction and material handling equipment sectors. The association also serves as a platform for manufacturers and industry stakeholders to discuss operational challenges, regulatory developments, and technical standards affecting equipment used in construction, infrastructure, logistics, and industrial operations.
Vijay Singh, Senior HR Manager at Indolift. stated“Participation the association will allow the company to participate in industry-level discussions related to lifting equipment safety, product testing practices, inspection procedures, and standardization across the sector”“Such collaboration becomes increasingly relevant as lifting equipment continues to be widely used across infrastructure development, industrial projects, manufacturing facilities, and logistics operations.”
Indolift manufactures lifting and material handling equipment including chain pulley blocks, webbing slings, steel wire ropes, lifting chains, and lifting accessories used in industrial load handling applications. The company stated that participation in industry forums and technical discussions forms part of its effort to stay engaged with industry developments and contribute to broader discussions related to safety, quality practices, and equipment standards.
About Indolift
Indolift is an Indian manufacturer of lifting and material handling equipment supplying products for industrial lifting and load handling applications across infrastructure, manufacturing, logistics, and engineering sectors. The company focuses on manufacturing, testing, and supply of lifting equipment used in industrial environments.
Media Contact:
Indolift
Phone: +91 33 4602 4765/4766/4767
Email: [email protected]
Website
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