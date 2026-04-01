Jordan Confronts Rumor War As March Records All-Time High Of 142 Falsehoods

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 1 (Petra) – Jordan faced an unprecedented wave of misinformation throughout March, with the "Akeed" Media Credibility Monitor recording 142 rumors – an average of five per day. This surge, fueled by regional instability and the ongoing tripartite conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran, represents the highest monthly volume of rumors since the beginning of 2024.According to the Akeed report, the intensified regional crisis served as a primary catalyst for the misinformation campaign. Approximately 44 percent of the rumors in March were directly linked to the war, with 26 percent specifically targeting Jordan's geographical role and strategic positioning. Another 19 percent focused on the Kingdom's food security, attempting to create panic regarding the availability and pricing of essential commodities.Social media remains the dominant vector for misinformation, accounting for 137 rumors or 96 percent of the total recorded. In contrast, traditional media outlets were responsible for only 4 percent of the misinformation. The report highlights that a rumor is officially classified by Akeed once it reaches a digital audience of at least 5,000 people.The report also identified a significant shift toward external interference. During the 31 days of March, 31 rumors – averaging one per day – originated from foreign sources, making up 22 percent of the total volume. Domestic sources, including local social media accounts and news sites, accounted for the remaining 78 percent.The rumors spanned several critical domains, reflecting an attempt to destabilize public confidence across multiple sectors:– Political Affairs: Ranked first with 45 rumors (32%).– Economic Sector: Followed with 40 rumors (28%), largely targeting food stocks, fuel, and electricity.– Security: Recorded 27 rumors (19%).– Social & Public Affairs: Combined for 30 rumors (21%).Notably, no health-related rumors were recorded during this period.Zaid Hani Al-Momani, a media content monitor at Akeed, noted that while crises naturally multiply rumors, the impact in Jordan was mitigated by the rapid flow of information from official sources. He emphasized that the timely presence of official spokespersons was crucial in "smothering" rumors before they could take root, particularly those targeting the Kingdom's strategic reserves.Akeed continues to advocate for high standards of media literacy, urging the public to refrain from resharing content until it is verified by a reliable source. The monitor stressed that rumors thrive on ambiguity and the emotional weight of their subject matter, making a transparent and consistent supply of factual information the only effective antidote.