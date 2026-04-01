Turkmenistan, Belarus Discuss Expansion Of Air And Transport Connectivity

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and Belarus discussed expanding cooperation in aviation, transport, and logistics, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

The issues were reviewed during a meeting between Ambassador of Belarus to Turkmenistan Stanislav Chepurnoi and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Batyir Annaev.

The sides focused on the development of air connectivity between the two countries, including optimization of route networks and expansion of flight geography, aimed at facilitating passenger movement and supporting business activity.

They also discussed strengthening cooperation in transport and logistics, with an emphasis on improving supply chains and making fuller use of transit potential.

The economic agenda included prospects for increasing trade turnover and implementing joint projects. In this context, the upcoming meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission was highlighted as an important platform for further consolidating agreements and identifying new areas of cooperation.

Earlier, in December 2025, the Belarusian logistics operator Beltamozhservice inaugurated an express rail route for exporting goods to Iran via Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. This service is expected to facilitate international container shipments along the Belarus-Russia-Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran corridor. Delivery along the route requires approximately two weeks, establishing it as one of the fastest and most convenient transport options in the region.