Six Injured In Kharkiv Region Over Past 24 Hours Due To Russian Strikes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, reported this on Facebook.

In Chuhuiv, three women aged 43, 68, and 73, two men aged 44 and 48, and a two-year-old boy were injured as a result of the Russian attack.

Russian forces attacked the Kharkiv region with nine guided aerial bombs, nine“Geran-2” UAVs, six“Molniia” UAVs, one“Lancet” UAV, four FPV drones, and 24 UAVs of an as-yet-undetermined type.

In the Bohodukhiv district, power lines and a car were damaged (Zolochiv); in the villages of Liutivka, Svitlychne, and Klynova-Novoselivka, one private home was damaged in each.

In the Kupiansk district, a private house (village of Shypuvate), a private house and a tractor (village of Prosianka), a private house, railway infrastructure, an administrative building, a kiosk, and a farm building (Shevchenkove) were damaged.

In the Izium district, two private homes and two outbuildings (Barvinkove), power lines (Izium), and a car (village of Gusarivka) were damaged.

In the Kharkiv district, a private home (Prudianka) and a car (village of Tsupivka) were damaged.

Russian forces strike, Kryvyi Rih, other communities in region almost 20 times over past day,

In Chuhuiv, 19 private homes, an administrative building, a store, three cars, a civilian enterprise, and a tractor-excavator were damaged.

The transit evacuation point in Lozova received 236 people over the past 24 hours. A total of 25,926 people have been registered at the point since it began operations.

As reported by Ukrinform, on March 31 in Chuhuiv, the Russian army used a tactic of repeated strikes to attack a non-operational enterprise with drones. Five casualties were reported, including police officers.