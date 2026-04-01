MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Questcorp Mining and Riverside Resources Commence Phase 2 Exploration Program at the La Union Project, Sonora, Mexico

April 01, 2026 3:05 AM EDT | Source: Questcorp Mining Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2026) - Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") along with its partner Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY0) ("Riverside"), is pleased to announce the commencement of the Phase 2 exploration program at the La Union Project in Sonora, Mexico.

The program builds on the success of the 12-hole Phase 1 drill program announced January 22 2026, which delivered two key results:

a high-grade 30m chip-channel interval at the Union Mine grading 20.2 g/t gold and 226 g/t silver a new sediment-hosted gold discovery at Luis Hill returning 42m grading 0.3 g/t gold.

Field teams have been mobilized across four main target areas, where work will include geological mapping, geochemistry, geophysics, and a property-wide structural analysis in preparation for follow-up Phase II drilling.

"The commencement of our Phase 2 program marks an important step in advancing the La Union Project," said Saf Dhillon, President & CEO of Questcorp Mining. "With a fully funded program now underway, we are focused on systematically refining existing targets while expanding our pipeline of new opportunities across the district. The combination of CRD-style mineralization and the emerging sediment-hosted gold potential at Luis Hill continues to demonstrate the scale and versatility of the project. We look forward to building on these results as we advance toward the next phase of drilling."

Phase 2 Program Objectives

The initial stage of Phase 2 will focus on refining existing drill targets and generating new targets through:

Follow-up work on sediment-hosted gold ("SHGD") targets identified during Phase 1 drilling, where mineralization was intersected in sedimentary units below the primary CRD host rocks Additional underground sampling at the Union Mine, where the previously reported 30-metre interval grading 20.2 g/t gold and 226 g/t silver remains open in both directions CRD targeting at the Famosa North area, where lead and zinc anomalies have not yet been drill tested Structural mapping in the northern portion of the property, supported by external structural geology consultants Continued evaluation of sediment-hosted gold targets in the eastern portion of the project area Follow-up exploration at Luis Hill, where Phase 1 drill hole UND25-9 intersected 42 metres grading 0.3 g/t gold in sediment-hosted rocks representing a new style of Carlin-like gold mineralization for this region within Sonora.

Running concurrently with these field activities is an expanded aeromagnetic drone survey, extending coverage across the property. The additional data will support geological interpretation and help refine drill targets in advance of a planned drilling program in early summer 2026.

"We are pleased to have a fully funded exploration program and have immediately activated our team in the field," John-Mark Staude, President and CEO, Riverside Resources Inc. commented. "I have just returned from Sonora, where the Phase 2 program is progressing well, with the Riverside team conducting safe, high-quality work encompassing sampling, mapping, geological targeting, and geochemistry with the aeromagnetic geophysics expansion launching shortly. Building directly on our Phase 1 results, including the high-grade channel sampling at Union Mine and the new sediment-hosted gold discovery at Luis Hill, we have multiple well-defined targets to advance. Riverside is pleased to continue working with partner Questcorp, and as a shareholder in Questcorp, our interests in the success of the Union Project are well aligned."







Figure 1: Location of some of the targets at the Union project to be evaluated during the Phase 2 exploration program and locations of the initial Phase 1 drill holes which now can be further expanded during the Phase 2 program as well.

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As announced on March 18, 2026, the Famosa mineral concessions have been formally consolidated into Riverside's land package. This consolidation enhances the Company's district-scale land position and strengthens the foundation for Phase 2 exploration, particularly as mineralization trends extend into key target areas.

The La Union Project hosts multiple district-scale targets and three distinct mineralization styles:

Carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) mineralization Sediment-hosted gold mineralization comparable to Carlin-style systems Structurally controlled gold mineralization

With permits in place, site access secured, and contractors engaged, the Company is well positioned to advance toward its next fully funding drilling phase.

Qualified Person

The technical content of the news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo. (British Columbia), a Director of Questcorp and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

The Union Project and Agreement

The La Union Project is a district-scale CRD exploration project located in Sonora, Mexico, hosting historical mining areas and multiple targets associated with gold, silver, zinc, and lead mineralization.

Questcorp holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the project (see May 6, 2025 news release). Riverside currently holds an equity interest of approximately 9.9% in Questcorp, which may increase to 19.9% upon completion of the earn-in, and retains a 2.5% NSR royalty.

About Questcorp Mining Inc.

Questcorp Mining is engaged in the business of the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America, with the objective of locating and developing economic precious and base metals properties of merit. The company holds an option to acquire an undivided 100-per-cent interest in and to mineral claims totalling 1,168.09 hectares comprising the North Island copper property, on Vancouver Island, B.C., subject to a royalty obligation. The company also holds an option to acquire an undivided 100-per-cent interest in and to mineral claims totalling 2,520.2 hectares comprising the La Union project located in Sonora, Mexico, subject to a royalty obligation.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon

President & CEO

Questcorp Mining Inc.

...

Tel. (604-484-3031)

Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6C 2V6.

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding completion of survey work at the North Island Copper project. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.







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Source: Questcorp Mining Inc.