Impact Senior Living Expands In Florida With Three More Communities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Impact Senior Living Is an SRI Management Affiliated Brand

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact Senior Living, an affiliated brand of SRI Management, has expanded its presence in Florida with the addition of three senior living communities: The Heron of Lake City, The Heron of Longwood, and The Heron of Palm Coast.

Located across key Florida markets, the three communities offer a mix of Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care services, with a shared focus on personalized support, purposeful engagement, and creating environments where residents can maintain independence while receiving the care they need.

The Heron of Lake City, located at 213 NW Gleason Drive in Lake City, provides a welcoming setting designed to support residents through every stage of aging. The Heron of Longwood, located at 342 South Wayman Street in Longwood, offers thoughtfully designed spaces and programs that foster connection and daily engagement. The Heron of Palm Coast, located at 3830 Old Kings Road in Palm Coast, delivers tailored care and a supportive environment centered on resident well-being.

The addition of these communities represents a continued investment in Florida and reflects Impact Senior Living's strategy of aligning with communities that prioritize strong operations, quality care, and long-term stability.

“Florida remains one of the most important and dynamic markets in senior living, and we are excited to continue growing our presence with the addition of these three communities,” said Andrew Hendry, Vice President of Operations for Impact Senior Living.“Each location brings a dedicated team and a strong foundation, and our role is to support and elevate the experience for residents, families, and staff alike.”

Impact Senior Living works in close partnership with SRI Management, which provides operational support, strategic direction, and the infrastructure needed to sustain consistent, high-quality performance across its communities.

“Our focus is always on creating alignment between people, process, and performance,” said Todd Filippone, President of SRI Management.“These communities are well-positioned within their respective markets, and we look forward to working alongside the Impact team to build on that momentum and deliver a reliable, high-quality resident experience.”

The expansion further strengthens Impact Senior Living's growing portfolio and reinforces its commitment to delivering thoughtful, resident-centered care across Florida and beyond.

About Impact Senior Living

Impact Senior Living is committed to providing outstanding senior living services at an affordable cost. With a focus on a compassionate and consistent resident experience, Impact Senior Living continues to grow and expand in this essential sector. As an affiliated company of SRI Management, Impact Senior Living remains dedicated to making a positive difference for residents, their families, and owners. Learn More:

About SRI Management

SRI Management provides seniors and their families with an exceptional senior living experience, guided by the company's core values of Character, Compassion, Commitment, Consistency, and Communication. SRI Management oversees more than 50 Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care communities throughout the United States. More information on SRI Management can be found at . SRI Management is part of the SR Companies family of brands.

Media Contact: Dave Cone

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