TVK Chief Vijay Writes To Amit Shah Over Security Lapses In Campaign

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay on Wednesday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Union Home Secretary, raising concerns over alleged security lapses during his ongoing election campaign in Tamil Nadu. In his letter, Vijay referred to an incident on March 30, when he was travelling from Perambur to Kolathur after filing his nomination papers. He alleged that there was an inadequate police escort and insufficient traffic management, leading to a lack of secure movement for his convoy.

Vijay Details 'Serious and Alarming Lapses' in Letter

"I respectfully submit that on 30/03/2026, TVK President undertook a scheduled election campaign after filing his nomination in the Perambur constituency. The said campaign programme had been organised only after obtaining the necessary permissions and approvals from the election authorities. It is submitted that on 30/03/2026, TVK President Thiru. Vijay proceeded towards the next campaign venue located in the Kolathur constituency after his campaign at Perambur. To our shock and serious concern, it was observed that no adequate police deployment had been made to facilitate the secure and uninterrupted movement of the VIP convoy carrying the protectee from Perambur to Kolathur," he wrote.

The TVK Chief stated that he has been accorded 'Y' category security by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and is recognised as a protected person under established security protocols. He added that the campaign programme had been conducted after obtaining necessary permissions from the election authorities. "I write to bring to your urgent attention serious and alarming lapses in the security arrangements provided to TVK President Thiru. Vijay, who has been accorded 'Y' Category security by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and is recognised as a protected person under the applicable security protocols. At present, TVK President Thiru. Vijay is actively participating in the campaign for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Elections across the State. He is contesting the forthcoming election as a candidate from Chennai's Perambur and Trichy East constituencies," he added.

Calls for Adherence to 'Yellow Book' Security Guidelines

Expressing concern over the arrangements, Vijay said no adequate police deployment was made to ensure safe and uninterrupted movement between campaign venues. He urged the Ministry of Home Affairs to take cognisance of the matter and issue appropriate directions to the Tamil Nadu Police to ensure proper security arrangements during all his public engagements, including election rallies.

Vijay also emphasised the need for strict adherence to the guidelines laid down in the "Yellow Book" governing security for protected individuals, and called for immediate corrective measures to prevent any potential security breaches during the ongoing election campaign. "In view of the above circumstances, I most respectfully request that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs may kindly take cognisance of the matter and issue appropriate directions to the Tamil Nadu Police to ensure adequate and effective security arrangements for TVK President Thiru. Vijay during all public engagements, including election campaign programmes, in strict compliance with the guidelines prescribed in the "Yellow Book" governing security arrangements for protected persons," said the letter. "In these circumstances, it is imperative that immediate corrective measures are taken and appropriate instructions issued to the concerned authorities to ensure strict adherence to the prescribed security guidelines in all future engagements involving the protectee. Such intervention is essential in order to safeguard public safety, uphold the security protocols mandated for protected persons, and prevent any potential security breach during the ongoing election campaign," it added. (ANI)

Electoral Contest and Schedule

Vijay is contesting elections from two seats - Perambur and Trichy East- against DMK's incumbent MLAs RD Sekar and Inigo S Irudayaraj, respectively. The Perambur constituency used to be a CPI(M) bastion till 2016. RD Sekar has held the seat since winning the bypolls in 2019. Meanwhile, in MK Stalin's Kolathur, the TVK has fielded VS Babu.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the State. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)