Salman Khan, Eknath Shinde Launch President Cup Tennis Cricket Tourney

A star-studded sporting spectacle unfolded in Thane as Bollywood actor Salman Khan joined Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to inaugurate the President Cup India 2026, a national-level tennis cricket tournament. The grand opening ceremony took place on March 31 at Dadoji Konddev Stadium.

The duo officially launched the tournament by unveiling the trophy on stage, marking the beginning of the 16-team competition. The event also saw the presence of political leaders Pratap Sarnaik and Shrikant Shinde. Salman Khan, dressed in a brown shirt paired with black trousers, kept his look understated as he arrived at the venue. He later joined Shinde for the ceremonial moment, posing with the trophy amid loud cheers from the audience.

A Platform for Emerging Talent

The President Cup aims to bring together teams from across the country, providing a platform for emerging cricket talent in the tennis ball format. In a post shared on Instagram, Shinde emphasised the importance of such sporting initiatives, stating that they provide a valuable platform for players and help promote tennis cricket at a national level. He also welcomed participating teams to Thane on behalf of the city's residents, noting the enthusiastic turnout at the stadium, which was filled with sports lovers during the launch event.

The Deputy Chief Minister highlighted that the tournament would be held three times a year across different states, signalling a broader vision to expand the reach of tennis cricket in India. He also acknowledged the efforts of organisers, including Shrikant Shinde, along with their team, for successfully executing the event. Shinde also referenced the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe in the development of the stadium, calling it a matter of pride for Thane. He added that Rs 55 crore has been allocated so far for the venue's development.

On the Film Front

On the film front, Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming project 'Maatrubhumi.' Produced under Salman Khan Films and directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film features the actor in the role of an Indian Army colonel. The film is scheduled to be released in cinemas on April 17, 2026.

In addition, Salman has confirmed his next film, an action drama to be directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju. The project will also star Nayanthara in the lead role. (ANI)

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