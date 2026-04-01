Kerala Polls: Vote For LDF Is A Vote For Modi, Says Revanth Reddy

Reddy's Appeal to Kerala Voters

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that voting for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) or Pinarayi Vijayan would ultimately benefit PM Narendra Modi in Delhi. While campaigning for UDF candidate KS Sabarinadhan in Nemom assembly constituency, he urged voters to choose the United Democratic Front (UDF) to ensure the state's development, industrial growth, and job creation.

"Today, we have to think and take a decision for Keralam's future... I want to tell Keralam people that if you are going to vote for LDF or Pinarayi Vijayan, the vote is going to reach PM Narendra Modi in Delhi... So, Keralam people are intelligent and educated people," Telangana CM said. "If UDF wins in Keralam, the government is going to employ welfare and development... Now, the people have to decide who is going to develop the state, industries and get investments from other states to Keralam... I am here to support Keralam," he said.

Kerala Assembly Election Context

Election Schedule and Key Dates

Polling for the Keralam assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23.

Political Landscape and Voter Base

Keralam has traditionally followed an alternating pattern of governance, switching between the LDF and the UDF every five years since 1982. This trend was broken in 2021 when the LDF, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was re-elected for a second consecutive term.

While the LDF and the UDF are frontrunners in the polls, the BJP will attempt to make a mark after its historic win in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation elections.

The state has around 2.7 crore electors. Following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state electoral roll, the final voter list for Keralam was released on February 21. The revised roll includes 2,69,53,644 voters--1,31,26,048 male voters with 4,24,518 voters in the 18-19 age group.

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