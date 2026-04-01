Karnataka Drafts Policy To Curb Student Screen Time, Mental Health Risks

Karnataka's Department of Health & Family Welfare, in collaboration with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) and other stakeholder departments, has drafted a comprehensive policy to address the growing concern of excessive and unsafe digital technology use among students. With nearly one in four adolescents showing signs of problematic internet use, the draft policy recognises the rising burden of mental health issues such as anxiety, sleep disturbances, poor academic performance, and social isolation linked to excessive screen time. It also highlights increasing exposure to cyber risks, including cyberbullying, grooming, and online exploitation.

Policy Aims and Strategy

The core aim of the draft policy is to promote digital well-being, emotional resilience, and responsible technology use among students through a structured, school-based framework.

The draft policy adopts a preventive, early identification and management strategy, integrating digital literacy, mental health promotion and cyber safety into the school ecosystem. It emphasises a multi-stakeholder model involving schools, teachers, parents, students, and government systems. The State government has directed the schools to ensure a teacher training program for the healthy use of technology and proper communication between the school and the parents.

Framework for Implementation in Schools

The draft policy will ensure that digital wellness is embedded in life skills and ICT education, covering social media literacy, cyber safety, mental health impacts, and ethical technology use. Each school will define the screen-time norms (<=1 hour per day of recreational use), address cyber misconduct, and ensure counselling support.

The teachers are to be trained to detect behavioural and academic red flags, with structured referral pathways to counsellors and mental health services. School-level bodies will oversee implementation, awareness, and incident management. Regular sensitisation programs for students, teachers, and parents will be implemented.

The schools will encourage physical activity, hobbies, and "tech-free" periods to ensure balanced development. Mechanisms to track digital distress, address cyber incidents, and provide access to support services such as Tele-MANAS (14416) are to be included.

Teacher Training on Technology Addiction

A structured Training of Trainers (ToT) model will equip teachers with skills to understand technology addiction (including the 5C model: Craving, Control, Compulsion, Coping, Consequences), identify early warning signs, and implement classroom and peer-led interventions.

Role of Parents as Key Stakeholders

Parents are recognised as key stakeholders and are encouraged to enforce screen-time rules, create device-free zones, promote offline family engagement, and model responsible digital behaviour. Schools will support this through regular guidance and engagement sessions.

Roles and Responsibilities of Stakeholders

As per the draft policy, there are roles and responsibilities for students, teachers, parents, schools, and the government. Students are expected to practice responsible digital behaviour and seek help when needed. The teachers will integrate digital wellness and monitor student well-being. The parents are to supervise and regulate technology use at home, the schools will implement policies and support systems, and the Government will provide guidelines, funding, and oversight.

Expected Outcomes and Vision

The draft policy expects to improve digital literacy and responsible usage, reduce technology addiction and related mental health concerns. It also aims to help detect mental health issues early, and timely intervention will bring stronger school-parent collaboration and ensure a safer and healthier digital environment in schools

This draft policy represents a proactive and scalable approach to managing digital risks among students. By combining education, mental health, and cyber safety within a unified framework, it aims to nurture a balanced, informed, and resilient generation capable of using technology responsibly. (ANI)

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