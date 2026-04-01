Excise Policy: HC Notice To Kejriwal On ED Plea Challenging Acquittal

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on a plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging his acquittal in cases related to alleged non-compliance with summons issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the excise policy matter.

The matter was taken up by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma. The Court noted that despite advance notice, no one appeared on behalf of Kejriwal during the hearing. Advocate Zoheb Hossain appeared for the Enforcement Directorate. The High Court has also called for the trial court records and listed the matter for further hearing on April 29.

ED Challenges Acquittal in Summons Case

The ED has approached the Delhi High Court challenging the acquittal of Arvind Kejriwal in two cases concerning his alleged failure to appear before the agency despite repeated summons in the excise policy case.

According to the agency, Kejriwal had "intentionally omitted to obey" the summons and did not join the investigation.

On January 22, 2026, a trial court acquitted Kejriwal in the said cases, observing that the ED had failed to establish that he deliberately disobeyed the summons issued to him.

Earlier, in February 2024, the ED had moved the trial court alleging that Kejriwal had not complied with multiple summons issued during the course of investigation in a money laundering probe linked to the Delhi excise policy.

Background of the Excise Policy Probe

The case stems from allegations of irregularities in the formulation and implementation of Delhi's 2022 excise policy. The issue was initially flagged by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, following which the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR citing procedural lapses and alleged undue benefits to certain license holders.

It was alleged that licence fees were reduced or waived and licences were extended without due approval.

Investigating agencies have also alleged that unlawful gains were diverted and masked through false accounting entries.

Subsequently, the ED initiated a money laundering probe and named several individuals, including Kejriwal. He was arrested during the investigation and later granted bail by the Supreme Court after spending several months in custody.

On February 27, the trial court discharged Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and 21 others in the related CBI case, observing that the prosecution's case could not withstand judicial scrutiny.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)