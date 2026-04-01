Gold Rallies 3.7%, Silver Holds $75 Amid War

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Rio Times - Precious Metals Daily Report · Covering March 31 Session · Published April 1, 2026 Gold Spot $4,682.90 ▲ +3.75% +$169.42 · From $4,513 Silver Spot $72.04 ▲ +2.90% +$2.03 · Ratio 65.0:1 Gold/Silver Ratio 65.0:1 Silver outperformed intraday DXY / Fed 3.50–3.75% Next FOMC: Apr 28–29 01Session Summary

Today's gold price analysis covers one of the most contradictory sessions in recent memory. On the final trading day of March, precious metals staged a broad rally - gold spot settled at $4,682.90, up 3.75% on the session - yet the day merely capped gold's steepest monthly decline since October 2008, down more than 13% for March. Silver rallied 2.90% to $72.04, after its own brutal month of whiplash. This is part of The Rio Times' daily coverage of precious metals and Latin American financial markets.

The session catalyst was the same that moved every other asset class: reports that Iranian President Pezeshkian is open to ending the war with guarantees, combined with Trump signaling willingness to withdraw U.S. forces. The risk-on response sent equities soaring and Brent crude tumbling - and gold rallied with the pack, not against it. This is unusual. Gold typically weakens when risk appetite surges, but Tuesday's move reflected a specific dynamic: falling bond yields (as rate-cut expectations revived) plus persistent inflation hedging demand from central banks kept bullion bid even as safe-haven flows rotated elsewhere.

The COMEX gold front-month contract traded near $4,737 in Asian hours on Wednesday morning, extending the rally. Silver similarly edged higher, with COMEX silver at $75.23. The broader precious metals complex received a structural tailwind from China's latest PMI beat, which supports industrial silver demand, and from expectations that the Fed will remain on hold at its April 28–29 meeting - keeping real yields contained and the opportunity cost of holding bullion low.

March was gold's worst month since the 2008 financial crisis. Gold lost more than 13% in March - its largest monthly decline in nearly 18 years. The crash began with the January 30 Warsh nomination shock (gold dropped 11.4% in a single day, silver plunged 31.4%), and the Iran war compounded the damage by crushing rate-cut expectations. The Fed's March 18 SEP revised median PCE to 2.7% and retained only one projected cut for 2026, with seven of nineteen members projecting zero cuts. Higher-for-longer rates are kryptonite for non-yielding bullion.

Central bank demand and inflation hedging prevented a deeper rout. Despite the monthly carnage, gold held well above the $4,100–$4,200 support zone where structural buying from central banks - particularly China (15th consecutive month of purchases), Poland, India, and Turkey - continued to absorb selling pressure. The oil shock itself is paradoxically supportive: Brent above $100 pushes headline inflation higher, keeping real yields from rising as fast as nominal yields, which limits gold's downside. J.P. Morgan maintains its year-end target of $5,055/oz.

Silver's dual nature is both its strength and vulnerability. Silver at $75 reflects a tug-of-war: industrial demand from solar panels, electronics, and EV batteries provides a structural floor, while the metal's higher beta to risk sentiment makes it more volatile than gold. The gold-to-silver ratio compressed to approximately 63.3:1, reflecting silver's sharp outperformance as industrial and investment buyers stepped in simultaneously. Germany's decision to reduce silver content in two commemorative coins added a minor demand-side headwind. But the structural deficit - tight mine supply, Latin American closures, and record industrial consumption - keeps the medium-term picture constructive.

02Cross-Asset Snapshot Gold Spot+3.75% Silver Spot+2.90% COMEX Gold (Apr)+1.25% COMEX Silver+0.3% Brent Crude−4.1% USD/BRL−1.65% S&P 500+2.91% Fed FundsOn hold March 2026 Monthly Performance−13%+ (worst since Oct 2008)Volatile (whipsawed by war/Warsh fallout)+42% (Hormuz blockade)−5.3% (worst since 2022) 03Technical Analysis

Gold's daily chart shows the March 31 close at $4,709.16 (O: $4,668.78 / H: $4,723.71 / L: $4,661.60). Price sits within the Ichimoku cloud, with the Tenkan-sen at $4,709 and the Kijun-sen at $4,518 - the close is right at the Tenkan, which acts as immediate dynamic resistance. The cloud itself spans from roughly $4,518 (Senkou Span A) to $4,222 (Senkou Span B), meaning gold is mid-cloud - a zone of indecision rather than clear trend. The 200-day SMA sits far below at approximately $4,131, underscoring how far gold has fallen from its February highs near $5,378.

The MACD histogram at −11.70 is barely negative, with the signal line at −113.66 and the MACD line at −125.36 - both deeply negative but converging, hinting at a potential bullish crossover if the rally continues. RSI at 46.85 is neutral territory, with the slow line at 37.99 - a bearish-to-neutral configuration. The bounce from March lows is constructive, but the technical picture says "relief rally within a downtrend" until gold reclaims the cloud top at $4,758 decisively.

Silver's daily chart (close: $75.01 / O: $75.33 / H: $75.61 / L: $73.73) paints a similar but more volatile story. The metal sits below its Tenkan-sen at $75.01 and Kijun-sen at $76.87, with the Ichimoku cloud above between $70.81 and $78.66. Unlike gold, silver is trading below the cloud - technically bearish. The 200-day SMA at $63.56 provides distant structural support. MACD is near zero (histogram +0.021, signal −3.24, MACD −3.26), showing exhausted momentum. RSI at 46.92 with slow line at 40.40 mirrors gold's neutral-to-weak stance. Silver needs to reclaim $78–$80 to flip the intermediate trend back to bullish.

Gold S/R Levels R3 $5,378 (ATH / Feb high) R2 $4,953 (Upper BB) R1 $4,758 (Cloud top) CS1 $4,518 (Kijun / Span A) S2 $4,222 (Span B) S3 $4,131 (200-SMA) Silver S/R Levels R3 $91.29 (Upper BB) R2 $83.28 (Cloud top) R1 $76.87 (Kijun-sen) CS1 $73.47 (Session low zone) S2 $70.81 (BB midline) S3 $63.56 (200-SMA) 04Forward Look ISM Manufacturing + ADP (April 1) / NFP (April 3)

ISM Prices Paid above 73 would confirm the worst input cost environment since 2022 - bullish for gold as an inflation hedge. However, a weak payrolls number could paradoxically boost gold by reviving rate-cut bets. The critical read: if the data shows stagflation (weak growth + hot prices), gold benefits from both channels simultaneously.

Iran / Hormuz - April 6 Deadline

A genuine de-escalation would remove the geopolitical bid under gold - but also collapse oil prices, which would revive rate-cut expectations and support bullion through a different channel. The net effect on gold is ambiguous; for silver, peace is unambiguously positive via the industrial demand channel as supply chains normalize.

Fed Leadership Transition - Warsh Confirmation Watch

Kevin Warsh's nomination to replace Jerome Powell at the Fed remains the structural overhang for gold. The January 30 crash demonstrated how violently gold can re-price Fed expectations. Any confirmation timeline progress or hawkish Warsh commentary could reignite selling. Conversely, Senate pushback on the nomination would be bullish for bullion.

Central Bank Demand - Q1 Figures Due in April

World Gold Council Q1 2026 data will reveal whether official-sector buying held firm through the March selloff. PBoC has purchased gold for 15 consecutive months. Poland targets 30% of reserves in gold. If central banks bought the dip, the structural floor around $4,200 is reinforced. If they paused, the downside risk below the 200-SMA at $4,131 opens up.

05Verdict

Gold enters April in a deeply conflicted state. The structural bull case - central bank accumulation, fiscal deficits, de-dollarization, and gold's share of global assets still below historical norms - remains fully intact. J.P. Morgan's $5,055 year-end target and Goldman's $4,900 forecast have not been withdrawn. But the cyclical picture is hostile: the Fed is on hold, the Warsh nomination threatens a hawkish regime shift, and the Iran war has scrambled the usual gold-as-safe-haven playbook by pushing oil-driven inflation that constrains rate cuts.

The technical setup says patience. Gold is mid-Ichimoku cloud - no-man's land. A close above $4,758 (cloud top) would signal the correction is over and the path to $5,000 is reopening. A break below $4,518 (Kijun/Span A) would target $4,222 and potentially the 200-SMA at $4,131. Silver needs $78–$80 to reclaim a bullish posture; below $70.81 risks a test of $63.50.

The week ahead is packed with binary catalysts: ISM (April 1), ADP (April 1), NFP on Good Friday (April 3), and the April 6 Hormuz deadline. Any one of these could break gold out of its cloud indecision zone. Until then, the metal trades on headline risk rather than trend.

Gold bias: Neutral - mid-cloud, headline-driven. Structurally bullish, cyclically constrained. Silver bias: Cautiously constructive - industrial floor supports, but needs $78+ to confirm.