Loan Dispute Lands TMC MLA Soham Chakraborty In Calcutta High Court Ahead Of Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 1 (IANS) A case has been filed in the Calcutta High Court against Bengali actor and outgoing Trinamool Congress MLA Soham Chakraborty on allegations of loan default.

The petition has been moved by a Hooghly-based businessman, Shahid Imam.

The matter is likely to be heard on Thursday. According to court sources, the respondent will be made a party to the case, which means Chakraborty or his representative will have to appear during the next hearing.

In his petition, Imam alleged that he had invested money in 2021 for the production of a Bengali film involving Chakraborty. He claimed to have paid Rs 68 lakh to the actor, of which Rs 25 lakh has been returned. The remaining amount, he alleged, is yet to be repaid.

Imam was arrested in 2022 in connection with the school teachers' recruitment case and was granted bail in 2024. After his release, he sought repayment of the dues from the TMC MLA. He has also alleged that he was threatened when he demanded the money.

A complaint in this regard was recently lodged at the Charu Market police station in Kolkata, following which the high court has directed Chakraborty or his representative to appear.

Chakraborty is currently campaigning in Karimpur in Nadia district, where he is contesting the Assembly election on a Trinamool Congress ticket.

In February, a legal notice was served on him over the alleged non-payment. The notice stated that a written agreement was signed on July 29, 2021, between the complainant and Chakraborty for the production of a Bengali film titled“Manik Jod.”

As per the agreement, Imam had committed to invest Rs 1 crore, of which Rs 68 lakh was paid in the initial phase.

However, the film was not produced, and the petitioner alleged that no progress was made on the project, including script finalisation or scheduling of the shoot.

Imam told media persons that Chakraborty had later returned Rs 25 lakh in two instalments but did not repay the remaining amount of about Rs 43 lakh, prompting the legal action.