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Oil Prices Drop 5 Percent as Trump Signals Imminent End to Iran War
(MENAFN) Energy markets swung sharply lower on Wednesday as US President Donald Trump hinted at a fast-approaching end to the military campaign against Iran, triggering an immediate selloff across major oil and gas benchmarks.
Delivering remarks following a presidential decree signing ceremony at the White House, Trump indicated that American troops would withdraw from Iran within two to three weeks — a statement markets interpreted as a potential turning point in the ongoing conflict.
"All I have to do is leave Iran, and we'll be doing that very soon, we'll be leaving very soon," Trump said, adding the drawdown would occur in "maybe two weeks, maybe three."
The reaction in energy markets was swift. By 0700 GMT, Brent crude futures had tumbled approximately 5% to trade around $98 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) retreated 4% to $97 per barrel.
The pullback extended beyond crude oil. Natural gas prices on the Dutch TTF benchmark — Europe's key gas pricing hub — slid 6% to €47 ($54.5), as traders unwound the risk premium built into energy contracts over weeks of escalating regional hostilities.
The declines signal a significant shift in market sentiment, as investors recalibrate their outlook on Middle East supply disruptions that had kept energy prices elevated in recent sessions. Whether the moves hold will largely depend on whether Trump's remarks are followed by verifiable steps toward de-escalation on the ground.
Delivering remarks following a presidential decree signing ceremony at the White House, Trump indicated that American troops would withdraw from Iran within two to three weeks — a statement markets interpreted as a potential turning point in the ongoing conflict.
"All I have to do is leave Iran, and we'll be doing that very soon, we'll be leaving very soon," Trump said, adding the drawdown would occur in "maybe two weeks, maybe three."
The reaction in energy markets was swift. By 0700 GMT, Brent crude futures had tumbled approximately 5% to trade around $98 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) retreated 4% to $97 per barrel.
The pullback extended beyond crude oil. Natural gas prices on the Dutch TTF benchmark — Europe's key gas pricing hub — slid 6% to €47 ($54.5), as traders unwound the risk premium built into energy contracts over weeks of escalating regional hostilities.
The declines signal a significant shift in market sentiment, as investors recalibrate their outlook on Middle East supply disruptions that had kept energy prices elevated in recent sessions. Whether the moves hold will largely depend on whether Trump's remarks are followed by verifiable steps toward de-escalation on the ground.
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