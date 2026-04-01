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Moderate Earthquake Shakes Eastern Japan

Moderate Earthquake Shakes Eastern Japan


2026-04-01 04:29:39
(MENAFN) A 5.0-magnitude earthquake rattled Japan's eastern Ibaraki prefecture on Wednesday, with residents in central Tokyo also feeling the tremors.

No tsunami advisory has been issued, according to a news agency.

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported that the earthquake struck at a depth of 50 kilometers (31 miles).

Authorities have confirmed that there are no casualties or major property damage at this time. The Tokai No. 2 Nuclear Power Station, located in Ibaraki prefecture, also reported no irregularities.

The Shinkansen bullet train line connecting Tokyo and Aomori prefecture in northeastern Japan was briefly halted following the quake, but service resumed after 10 minutes once safety checks found no issues.

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