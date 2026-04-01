UAE Legal Warning: April Fools Pranks Could Lead To Jail, Dh200,000 Fines

“A joke is not judged by intent, but by its impact,” according to a UAE lawyer.

As April Fools' Day falls on Wednesday, April 1, residents in the UAE are being reminded that even seemingly harmless pranks can carry serious legal consequences. Sharjah Public Prosecution has warned that sharing false information, even in jest, may violate the law, something that many might not realize until it's too late.

Legal experts say the central issue is not whether something was meant as a joke, but how it is received by the public.

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Diana Hamade, a UAE-based legal consultant, outlined the types of pranks that pose the greatest legal risk. These include fake emergencies, false government announcements, or fabricated incidents that can create confusion, panic, or reputational harm.“The wider the dissemination, the higher the risk,” she said, adding that influencers and widely followed accounts face greater scrutiny.

Hamade highlighted a key principle:“It was a joke” is not a defense if the content objectively misleads or harms. Authorities assess how a reasonable person would interpret it, and consider timing and context, especially during sensitive periods or crises.

Fatima Salem Al Saedi, Acting General Manager at the Office of Abdullah Al Kaabi for Advocacy and Legal Consultancy, explained how authorities determine when a prank crosses the line into illegal territory.“April Fool's jokes are not criminalised in themselves,” she said,“but it is enough that false information is published in a way that misleads the public or causes confusion.”

Authorities examine factors including whether the content appears realistic, whether it relates to ongoing events, whether official logos or identities are used, and how widely it spreads.“If a joke becomes believable or causes public concern, it is treated as a punishable offense regardless of intent,” Al Saedi noted.

Igor Abalov, Managing Partner at Lawford Legal Advisors FZ-LLC, explained that in today's social media environment,“even seemingly harmless jokes may be perceived very differently from what the author intended. Information spreads rapidly, audiences are broad and diverse, and what appears to be an obvious joke to one person may be taken as real news by another.”

He added that under Article 52 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combating Rumors and Cybercrimes, liability arises from the spread of false information and its potential impact, regardless of intent.“Even if a post was originally intended as a harmless joke, once it spreads and is perceived as credible, it may be treated as a punishable rumor,” Abalov said.

The law provides clear guidance on penalties. Liability arises the moment false information is accessible to others, even if the post is later deleted. Consequences can include imprisonment, fines, content removal, and other legal measures, with stricter penalties applied during crises. For example, sharing false information during emergencies can result in at least 2 years' imprisonment and a fine of no less than Dh200,000.

Taken together, Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021, the UAE Penal Code, and media regulations make it clear that April Fool's pranks are not automatically harmless. Authorities focus on the content's effect, not its intent, and assess factors such as realism, public perception, dissemination, and potential harm. Even content intended as a joke can be considered criminal if it misleads the public, causes panic, or impacts public order.

This April Fools' Day, the message from authorities and legal experts is clear: humour may define the occasion, but the law measures impact, not intention. Residents should think carefully before posting online a prank that spreads misinformation, as it can quickly escalate into a serious offense.

Planning April Fools joke? Jail, up to Dh200,000 fine for sharing rumours, authority warns UAE authority warns 'do not film, repost, circulate', unverified news Dh200,000 fine for sharing false information, warn Dubai Police in reminder to residents