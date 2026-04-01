QCB Issues Government Ijara Sukuk Worth Qr3bn
Doha: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) issued yesterday Government Ijara Sukuk on behalf of the Ministry of Finance with a value amounting to QR3bn.
According to QCB's data, the maturity periods of the Sukuk varied as per the following details: QR1.5bn (an addition to an existing issuance) with a maturity date of Jan. 16, 2029, and a yield of 4.5%, and QR1.5bn (an addition to an existing issuance) with a maturity date of Aug.24, 2030, and a yield of 4.5%.
In a post on the X platform, the bank clarified that total bids for the Sukuk reached approximately QR8bn
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