QCB Issues Government Ijara Sukuk Worth Qr3bn

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) issued yesterday Government Ijara Sukuk on behalf of the Ministry of Finance with a value amounting to QR3bn.

According to QCB's data, the maturity periods of the Sukuk varied as per the following details: QR1.5bn (an addition to an existing issuance) with a maturity date of Jan. 16, 2029, and a yield of 4.5%, and QR1.5bn (an addition to an existing issuance) with a maturity date of Aug.24, 2030, and a yield of 4.5%.

In a post on the X platform, the bank clarified that total bids for the Sukuk reached approximately QR8bn