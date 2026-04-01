QSE Listed Firms Net Profit Up 3.11% To QR53.331Bn

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The net profit of the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) listed firms saw strong growth as the companies witnessed a surge of 3.11 percent in last year reaching QR53.331bn compared to QR51.720bn in 2024.

This was mainly driven by the impressive performance of services and consumer goods, insurance and telecoms sector companies.

The statement, published by QSE on its website, noted that companies listed on the Main Market of QSE (excluding Al Faleh Educational Holding Company and Qatari German Company for Medical Devices) have disclosed their annual financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025.

The financial year of Al Faleh Educational Holding Company ends on August 31 each year. Qatar German Medical Devices Company postponed the disclosure of its financial results for 2025 until April 15, 2026 financial data of the listed companies are available on the website of the QSE. The Qatar Stock Exchange thanked all listed companies for their efforts in enhancing the disclosure and transparency principles.

The banks and financial services sector which has 13 listed entities saw a 0.35 percent yearly rise in 2025 compared to 2024 with total net profit reaching QR30.413bn.

The consumer goods and services sector, which has 15 listed entities, witnessed a 22.90 percent yearly surge in the total net profit to QR2.443bn at the end of 2025.

The industry sector with ten companies, registered a net profit of QR9.458bn in last year compared to QR9.442bn in the previous year showing a year-on-year increase of 0.17 percent.

Meanwhile the insurance sector with seven companies, registered a net profit of QR1.1502bn during January to December 2025 compared to net profit of QR1.297bn in the previous year showing a surge of 15.84 percent.

The real estate segment with four listed entities witnessed a surge of 8.55 percent on yearly basis to QR1.842bn from January to December 2025.

Meanwhile the total net profit of telecoms sector which has two listed entities amounted to QR4.565bn showing a increase of 13.12 percent while the net profit of firms in transport which has three listed companies reached QR3.079bn in 2025 representing a surge of 5.05 percent.

The QSE index closed higher yesterday, gaining 93.66 points, or 0.93%, to settle at 10,188.47 points. A total of 206,720,339 shares were traded, valued at QR669.064m in 32,646 transactions across all sectors.