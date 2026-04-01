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Easter Handled: Buca Di Beppo's New Spring Menu Lineup Is Here, Family-Style, Gather Around, Reserve Now
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Buca di Beppo is giving Easter Sunday an effortless family-style upgrade with the introduction of three new spring – inspired seasonal menu items available restaurant-wide for a limited time only. The new Spring lineup was developed around fresh, bold, from-scratch flavors made for sharing among friends, family, large parties, and as an alternative to home hosting without sacrificing an ounce of quality or flavor. All Buca di Beppo locations will be open for lunch and dinner on Sunday, April 5, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time and due to demand, reservations are encouraged.
“There is no better place to celebrate Easter than around a Buca di Beppo table," says Jeff Ritson, Senior Vice President, Buca di Beppo. "At Buca, it's easy to bring people together for classic Italian comfort food served family-style. The only thing guests have to do is show up and dig in. Our new spring menu lineup only adds to an already legendary lineup, and we are confident it gives everyone at the table another reason to make Buca their tradition."
With big tables, family-style portions and a menu designed to be passed around and shared, Buca is the official destination to celebrate Easter family-style. Guests are invited to experience Buca's new Spring Menu or enjoy any of the legendary classics including Chicken Parmesan, Lasagna, Spaghetti with Half-Pound Meatballs.
The Buca Spring Menu Lineup:
. Shrimp Scampi Linguini: The original, remastered. Large shrimp tossed in a lemon garlic butter sauce over linguine and finished with Parmesan cheese.
. Garlic Roasted Chicken & Potatoes: Tender roasted chicken and crispy potatoes slow-roasted with garlic butter and herbs, finished with a squeeze of fresh lemon.
. Salmon Basilico: Pan-seared, roasted salmon filets in a pesto cream sauce topped with roasted cherry tomatoes, garlic and fresh basil.
Delivery and Carry Out Options:
Celebrating at home this year? Bring the new menu to you. Buca di Beppo's carry-out and delivery menu includes the Spring Menu and classic Italian favorites. Every dish is crafted with the same bold, celebration-worthy flavors guests have trusted for over 30 years. For delivery and carry-out options, please visit
Reserve Now: Tables Fill Fast
Want the most coveted seat in the house? The legendary Pope Room- home to Buca di Beppo's iconic rotating lazy susan to make sharing easier than ever, and is the Easter reservation everyone is after. Spots are limited. Don't miss it. Reservations can be made in advance online at dineatbuca/reservations or by phoning the restaurant directly. To find a Buca location closest to you, please visit locations/
About Buca di Beppo
Founded in 1993 in a Minneapolis basement, Buca di Beppo has grown from humble beginnings to become a celebrated Italian restaurant chain with 40 locations across the United States. The name, which translates to“Joe's small place” in Italian, reflects its heritage and focus on delivering family-style dining experiences. Today, many Buca di Beppo locations feature multiple dining rooms to accommodate larger parties, while preserving intimate, semi-private rooms to give guests that same family style dining room feeling from the first Buca di Beppo restaurant years ago. For more information, please visit or follow Buca di Beppo on Facebook, Instagram, or X (formerly Twitter).
“There is no better place to celebrate Easter than around a Buca di Beppo table," says Jeff Ritson, Senior Vice President, Buca di Beppo. "At Buca, it's easy to bring people together for classic Italian comfort food served family-style. The only thing guests have to do is show up and dig in. Our new spring menu lineup only adds to an already legendary lineup, and we are confident it gives everyone at the table another reason to make Buca their tradition."
With big tables, family-style portions and a menu designed to be passed around and shared, Buca is the official destination to celebrate Easter family-style. Guests are invited to experience Buca's new Spring Menu or enjoy any of the legendary classics including Chicken Parmesan, Lasagna, Spaghetti with Half-Pound Meatballs.
The Buca Spring Menu Lineup:
. Shrimp Scampi Linguini: The original, remastered. Large shrimp tossed in a lemon garlic butter sauce over linguine and finished with Parmesan cheese.
. Garlic Roasted Chicken & Potatoes: Tender roasted chicken and crispy potatoes slow-roasted with garlic butter and herbs, finished with a squeeze of fresh lemon.
. Salmon Basilico: Pan-seared, roasted salmon filets in a pesto cream sauce topped with roasted cherry tomatoes, garlic and fresh basil.
Delivery and Carry Out Options:
Celebrating at home this year? Bring the new menu to you. Buca di Beppo's carry-out and delivery menu includes the Spring Menu and classic Italian favorites. Every dish is crafted with the same bold, celebration-worthy flavors guests have trusted for over 30 years. For delivery and carry-out options, please visit
Reserve Now: Tables Fill Fast
Want the most coveted seat in the house? The legendary Pope Room- home to Buca di Beppo's iconic rotating lazy susan to make sharing easier than ever, and is the Easter reservation everyone is after. Spots are limited. Don't miss it. Reservations can be made in advance online at dineatbuca/reservations or by phoning the restaurant directly. To find a Buca location closest to you, please visit locations/
About Buca di Beppo
Founded in 1993 in a Minneapolis basement, Buca di Beppo has grown from humble beginnings to become a celebrated Italian restaurant chain with 40 locations across the United States. The name, which translates to“Joe's small place” in Italian, reflects its heritage and focus on delivering family-style dining experiences. Today, many Buca di Beppo locations feature multiple dining rooms to accommodate larger parties, while preserving intimate, semi-private rooms to give guests that same family style dining room feeling from the first Buca di Beppo restaurant years ago. For more information, please visit or follow Buca di Beppo on Facebook, Instagram, or X (formerly Twitter).
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