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Ukraine-Linked Saboteur Killed, Russia’s FSB Says
(MENAFN) A man allegedly operating as an agent for Ukraine was shot and killed during a confrontation with security forces in Moscow Region on Tuesday, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced.
The suspect was intercepted while attempting to retrieve a pre-planted explosive device intended for use in an attack on a Russian defense manufacturing facility, the agency said.
The FSB disclosed that the individual had made contact with Ukrainian intelligence operatives some time ago and had successfully completed several assignments before being identified and tracked by Russian counterintelligence. Those missions reportedly spanned a range of covert activities, including weapons smuggling, arson attacks against Russian railway infrastructure, and reconnaissance of potential sabotage targets.
His final mission brought him closer to home — the suspect had reportedly secured employment at the targeted defense plant, using the position as cover to facilitate the planned attack. Officers moved in as he was retrieving the explosive device from a concealed cache. The suspect responded by opening fire, and was fatally shot by law enforcement in the exchange, according to the FSB.
The agency did not release the suspect's identity or specify the location of the targeted facility. Kiev has not commented on the allegations. The incident is the latest in a series of sabotage-related cases Russian authorities have publicly attributed to Ukrainian intelligence operations on Russian soil since the outbreak of the war.
The suspect was intercepted while attempting to retrieve a pre-planted explosive device intended for use in an attack on a Russian defense manufacturing facility, the agency said.
The FSB disclosed that the individual had made contact with Ukrainian intelligence operatives some time ago and had successfully completed several assignments before being identified and tracked by Russian counterintelligence. Those missions reportedly spanned a range of covert activities, including weapons smuggling, arson attacks against Russian railway infrastructure, and reconnaissance of potential sabotage targets.
His final mission brought him closer to home — the suspect had reportedly secured employment at the targeted defense plant, using the position as cover to facilitate the planned attack. Officers moved in as he was retrieving the explosive device from a concealed cache. The suspect responded by opening fire, and was fatally shot by law enforcement in the exchange, according to the FSB.
The agency did not release the suspect's identity or specify the location of the targeted facility. Kiev has not commented on the allegations. The incident is the latest in a series of sabotage-related cases Russian authorities have publicly attributed to Ukrainian intelligence operations on Russian soil since the outbreak of the war.
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