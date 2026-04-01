Multiple Messages From Jordanian Columnists: No To Panic, Yes To Market Discipline And Stability

MENAFN - Amman Net) Opinion pieces by Jordanian columnists have reflected a complex picture of both the domestic and regional landscape, where warnings about market disorder intersect with strategic analyses of the ongoing war in the region, alongside political and economic messages about how the state is managing the crisis. This comes at a time of growing concern over the repercussions of the Iran–Israel conflict on multiple levels.

In this context, columnist Maher Abu Tair warned of what he described as a“dangerous contagion” spreading through the markets, noting that the wave of price increases affecting various goods lacks real justification and instead reflects opportunistic behavior. He said that“people can clearly see that many prices have risen under the pretext that goods are newly imported, when in fact they have been in storage for some time,” describing the situation as one in which“everyone accuses everyone else without clarity of facts.”

He added that the phenomenon is not limited to food commodities but extends to other sectors, in a scene that“resembles a spreading contagion across key industries.” He cautioned that public panic could become a multiplier of the crisis, especially as some turn to excessive stockpiling. He stressed the need for official intervention through“surprise inspections of warehouses and markets,” warning that“leaving matters unresolved may drain inventories and create an artificial crisis with no real basis.”

Along the same lines, columnist Salameh Al-Darawi argued that recent government decisions on spending rationalization carry deeper implications beyond mere financial measures, describing them as a“reset of public finance management.” He explained that“gradual decision-making reflects an understanding of the Jordanian economy, which cannot absorb sudden shocks,” noting that the government has begun“by reducing its own waste before asking others to do so.”

Al-Darawi pointed out that maintaining smooth supply chains and avoiding additional shipping cost burdens reflects a clear approach of“absorbing shocks rather than passing them on to citizens,” emphasizing that crisis management is not reactive, but rather based on“phased scenarios built on accumulated experience in handling crises.”

For his part, columnist Ahmad Awad praised the government's swift action to contain the impact of rising energy prices, noting that the decision not to fully pass global increases onto the local market“came at a critical moment to shield citizens from a harsh wave of inflation.” He stressed that“absorbing the energy shock reduces pressure on households and prevents inflation from spreading to broader sectors such as transport, food, and services.”

He added that, despite its fiscal cost, this policy remains less burdensome than“allowing prices to surge and then attempting to manage the consequences later,” warning that any new inflationary wave would directly affect the middle class and low-income groups in an economy already under mounting cost-of-living pressures.

On the political and strategic front, columnist Mohammad Abu Rumman offered an in-depth reading of the messages delivered by former Prime Minister Samir Al-Rifai, noting that they move beyond traditional rhetoric toward“building a national framework for understanding the current war.” He highlighted Al-Rifai's warning against“regional illusions shaped by political propaganda,” calling for a clear distinction between slogans and realities.

Abu Rumman explained that Al-Rifai redirected the domestic debate toward fundamental questions related to national security, such as identifying key threats and redefining strategic interests amid major transformations. He warned that“reliance on slogans or emotional reactions will not suffice in a phase marked by political earthquakes that could reshape the region.”

He further noted that one of the most serious risks today lies in the fragility of internal conditions across several Arab states, where local crises could evolve into broader regional conflicts. He stressed that“the coming phase requires deep political awareness and the ability to read transformations beyond polarization.”

Taken together, these perspectives reveal a growing awareness within Jordan of the gravity of the current moment, where internal economic challenges intersect with profound regional shifts. Between warnings of market chaos, calls for cautious government management, and debates over Jordan's position within regional conflicts, a broader public discourse is taking shape, reflecting a clear effort to prevent crises before they escalate and to preserve stability in an increasingly volatile environment.