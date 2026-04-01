Al-Sisi Calls On Putin To Support De-Escalation In Middle East

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi said on Tuesday that Russia, given its global influence, could play a key role in ending the ongoing war in the Middle East, warning of the risks of further escalation and regional instability.

Al-Sisi made the remarks during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which addressed the latest regional and international developments, according to a statement from the Egyptian presidency.

During the call, Al-Sisi outlined Egypt's ongoing efforts to defuse tensions and safeguard regional security in coordination with regional partners, reaffirming Cairo's firm support for the security and sovereignty of Arab states.

The two leaders also reviewed the economic repercussions of the conflict, stressing the urgency of containing escalation and restoring stability.

Discussions further covered developments in the Palestinian territories, where Al-Sisi emphasised the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid, and the launch of reconstruction efforts. He also underscored the importance of advancing a political track towards a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state.

For his part, Putin commended Egypt's role in supporting regional stability and expressed Russia's readiness to continue coordination with Cairo to reach a comprehensive settlement.

The call also touched on the Russia-Ukraine crisis, with Al-Sisi reiterating Egypt's support for a political resolution and expressing readiness to contribute to mediation efforts.

On the bilateral front, both sides reviewed avenues for enhancing cooperation across key sectors, including energy, tourism, and investment, as well as progress on strategic projects such as the El Dabaa nuclear power plant and the Russian industrial zone in the Suez Canal Economic Zone.