Qur'an Radio, Education Ministry Launch 'Morning Assembly' To Promote Values

MENAFN - Gulf Times) As part of an active educational partnership with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Qur'an Radio – affiliated with the Qatar Media Corporation – has announced the launch of its new radio programme,“Morning Assembly.”

The initiative aims to instill moral values, strengthen language proficiency, and enhance public speaking skills among school students through an educational competition that has seen wide participation across all academic levels.

The competition drew strong engagement from more than 48 schools representing various educational stages for both boys and girls. Each school was represented by four students, creating a rich educational experience designed to boost self-confidence and develop students' abilities in preparation, presentation, and delivery.

Programme episodes were recorded in the presence of students at the radio studios. The show is hosted by broadcaster Musabir al-Shehal, directed by Mohammed Islam Obaid, co-ordinated and supervised by Fahad Ahmed Haroun, Asma Rashid al-Kuwari, and executed by Salman Luqman and Moatasem Al-Salama.

Broadcasting begins on April 5, airing daily from Sunday to Thursday at 6.15am for 30 minutes, aligning with the start of the school day through meaningful messages and high-quality educational content.

Evaluation of participants is based on clear educational criteria, including proper use of the Arabic language, adherence to moral values, and the demonstration of creativity in preparation and presentation. Winning schools will be honoured after the evaluation process concludes.

The 'Morning Assembly' programme underscores Qur'an Radio's role in supporting the educational process, strengthening partnerships with academic institutions, and contributing to the development of a conscious generation grounded in its values, proficient in its language, and capable of expression and creativity.