Meeza To Quadruple Data Centre Capacity In Next Four Years

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Meeza, Qatar's leading managed IT services and data centres provider, plans to quadruple its current capacity over the next four years, as its 4-megawatt (MW) M-Vault 4 data centre is on track to be delivered in the first half (H1) of 2026.

“This large-scale data centre expansion is part of Meeza's vision to enhance its data centre offering to support the country's ambitions under Qatar National Vision 2030 and Digital Agenda 2030,” said its board report, tabled before shareholders at the annual general assembly meeting, which approved 8.5% cash dividend.

The M-Vault 4 with 4MW expansion is on track to be delivered in H1-2026, with the additional capacity already sold. Its flagship 24MW data centre campus in Um Garn is under construction with the first 6MW planned to be operational by the end of 2027.

In addition, the company has reached the final stages of design for its 16MW M-Vault 7 data centre facility located in the Qatar Science and Technology Park with construction expected to begin later this year.

“In total, Meeza plans to quadruple its current capacity over the next four years. Our expansion plan will be funded through a combination of Shariah-compliant financing and the deployment of cash reserves,” the report said.

The company has five certified data centres, known as M-Vaults, offering a guaranteed uptime of 99.98% built to comply with the most exacting international standards, enabling businesses to benefit from greater efficiencies and reduce risks.

“We will continue to strengthen our data centre capabilities to meet growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, high-performance computing, cloud services, and cybersecurity solutions, both within Qatar and internationally, across all Industries,” said Meeza Chairman Sheikh Hamad bin Abdulla bin Jassim al-Thani.

The company's certified data centres (M-Vaults 1, 2, 3, 4, 5), provide a total of 14MW of IT capacity, with expansion plans already underway to meet increasing demand from enterprises, government entities, and hyperscalers.

With demand for data centres in Qatar far exceeding supply, Meeza is“aggressively scaling” its operations by expanding data centre capacity with emphasis on customer pre-leasing, investing in next-generation AI-ready infrastructure, and enhancing its managed security operations and smart city integrations, strengthening its leadership in critical IT services.

Power accounts for around 40% of data centre operational costs globally, but Qatar's low-cost energy environment gives Meeza a sustainable competitive advantage, allowing for higher margins and cost efficient operations, said the report.

Meeza said it continues to provide secure, regulatory-compliant data centre colocation services, ensuring data sovereignty and local cloud adoption.