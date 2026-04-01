Qatarenergy Statement On Missile Attack On Oil Tanker

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy confirmed that the Aqua 1, a fuel oil tanker chartered to QatarEnergy, was the subject of a missile attack in the northern territorial waters of the State of Qatar in the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 1, 2026.

None of the crew members on board were injured, and there is no impact on the environment as a result of this incident.

This comes following an announcement by the Ministry of Defence stating that Qatar was targeted by three cruise missiles launched from Iran.

It said that the armed forced intercepted two of the cruise missiles while a third one struck an oil tanker.

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