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Trump Says US Could End Iran War Within Weeks

Trump Says US Could End Iran War Within Weeks


2026-04-01 04:01:00
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump has said the war with Iran could end within two to three weeks, adding that issues related to the Strait of Hormuz would be left to other countries, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

“I would say that within two weeks, maybe two weeks, maybe three,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday.“We'll leave because there's no reason for us to do this.”

He said the United States had largely achieved its military objectives and would leave it to other nations to resolve issues concerning the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Associated Press reported that Trump was expected to address the nation later on Wednesday regarding the war with Iran.

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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