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Trump Signs Order to Tighten Mail-In Voting Rules
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday approved an executive directive intended to strengthen regulations surrounding mail-in ballots, asserting that it would reduce what he has characterized as extensive fraud in American elections.
“The cheating on mail-in voting is legendary. It’s horrible what’s going on, and it’s very clearly covered very, very clearly. So I think this will help a lot with elections,” Trump told reporters at the White House, portraying the initiative as “foolproof”.
He further emphasized the need for election integrity, stating, “We want to have honest voting in our country,” while reiterating his support for voter identification requirements and evidence of citizenship.
Meanwhile, legal specialists point out that individual US states hold the main responsibility for managing elections, raising uncertainty about whether the federal government can effectively implement such measures. The directive is widely anticipated to encounter judicial opposition.
Trump conceded that the action might be subject to legal disputes, suggesting it could be challenged by “a rogue judge,” though he expressed confidence that there are no clear grounds for contesting it.
Since the 2020 election, Trump has persistently claimed that mail-in voting is vulnerable to fraud, allegations that have been broadly dismissed by courts and election authorities.
“The cheating on mail-in voting is legendary. It’s horrible what’s going on, and it’s very clearly covered very, very clearly. So I think this will help a lot with elections,” Trump told reporters at the White House, portraying the initiative as “foolproof”.
He further emphasized the need for election integrity, stating, “We want to have honest voting in our country,” while reiterating his support for voter identification requirements and evidence of citizenship.
Meanwhile, legal specialists point out that individual US states hold the main responsibility for managing elections, raising uncertainty about whether the federal government can effectively implement such measures. The directive is widely anticipated to encounter judicial opposition.
Trump conceded that the action might be subject to legal disputes, suggesting it could be challenged by “a rogue judge,” though he expressed confidence that there are no clear grounds for contesting it.
Since the 2020 election, Trump has persistently claimed that mail-in voting is vulnerable to fraud, allegations that have been broadly dismissed by courts and election authorities.
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