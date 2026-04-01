Poonam Pandey Says Pregnancy Publicity Stunt Was April Fool's Prank

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Poonam Pandey has clarified that her recent pregnancy claim was not real, revealing it to be an April Fool's prank that quickly grabbed attention online.

It was on March 31, when Poonam took to Instagram, where she shared a picture flaunting her baby bump with her T-shirt rolled up. However, a source close to IANS had shared that it was a April Fool's prank.

Now, Poonam has shared a video of herself, where she is heard saying:“Guys, thank you so much for your lovely wishes. But I'm not pregnant. Guys, today is April Fool's Day.”

“It was a prank. There's a war going on. The whole world is in stress. I thought I'd entertain you guys a little. I'm Theri Poonam Pandey. It's my right to shock you. Don't take life so seriously. Just chill. Right? April Fool's Day I'm so angry.

On March 31, Poonam shared a two pictures flaunting her baby bump and dropped a pregnant lady, a milk bottle and baby emojis.

In 2024, Poonam's team claimed she died from cervical cancer via her official Instagram account on February 1, 2024.

The following day, February 2, 2024, Poonam said it was a publicity stunt, done for a "good cause" aimed at raising awareness about the disease, which stirred significant controversy.

Poonam gained the spotlight through her social media accounts, including Twitter, when she started posting her semi-nude photos. She rose to the media's spotlight when she promised to strip for the India national cricket team if it won the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

In 2017, Poonam Pandey launched a mobile application named the Pandey App, which featured adult-oriented content.

She was married to her long-term boyfriend Sam Ahmed Bombay in 2020. The wedding had to be private because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She later filed a complaint against him, claiming he had molested, threatened and assaulted her.

He was arrested in Goa. The incident happened in Canacona village in south Goa where Poonam was shooting for a movie. They separated shortly after. She reportedly described the four-year association as traumatic, leading to hospitalization, and subsequently pursued a divorce, citing extreme physical abuse.

Poonam was last seen in Lock Upp: Badass Jail, Atyaachari Khel! hosted by Kangana Ranaut, where Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner.