BJP Has Track Record To Deliver On Promises, Unlike Its Rivals: PM Modi In Assam

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed a massive public rally in Assam's Gogamukh, outlining an expansive vision for the state's development while expressing confidence that the BJP will return to power for a third consecutive term.

Beginning his address by invoking Assam's rich cultural and historical legacy, PM Modi said the state has produced legendary figures such as Lachit Borphukan and Bhupen Hazarika.

He said their contributions continue to inspire the nation and form the foundation of Assam's identity.

Positioning Assam as central to India's future, PM Modi asserted that a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) can only be realised through a 'Viksit Assam'.

He expressed strong confidence in the BJP's electoral prospects, stating that the party is set to achieve a“hat-trick” victory in the state.

Taking a veiled swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi remarked that the opposition leader is heading towards a“century of defeats” in elections, underscoring the BJP's dominance in recent years.

Highlighting the BJP's election manifesto for Assam, PM Modi said it reflects the aspirations of the people and will usher in a new horizon of development.

He stressed that the BJP has a track record of delivering on its promises, unlike its rivals.

On welfare measures, the Prime Minister said more than 22 lakh families in Assam have already received pucca houses under government schemes, while an additional 15 lakh poor families will be provided permanent housing in the coming years.

He reiterated that a“double-engine government” with the BJP in power both at the Centre and in the state ensures faster delivery of benefits.

Focusing on women empowerment, PM Modi said around three lakh women in Assam have already become“Lakhpati Baideo”, a term used locally to denote financially empowered women earning at least Rs one lakh annually.

He announced that the BJP aims to increase this number to 40 lakh, calling it a major poll promise. He also said that the monthly financial assistance programme for women, the Orunodoi scheme, will be expanded to include more women beneficiaries.

Among key promises, PM Modi said the BJP plans to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Assam. He reiterated that people trust the BJP because it fulfils its commitments.

On agriculture, he noted that around 20 lakh farmers in the state have benefited from the PM-Kisan scheme.

Addressing Assam's recurring flood problem, PM Modi said the BJP has promised to make the state flood-free with an investment of Rs 18,000 crore. He added that efforts are underway to increase the depth of the Subansiri River as part of flood mitigation initiatives, which will significantly benefit farmers.

The Prime Minister also highlighted improvements in governance over the past decade, contrasting it with the Congress era, which he claimed was marked by frequent bomb blasts and extremist activities.

Looking ahead, PM Modi said Assam is poised to emerge as a hub for semiconductor manufacturing, adding that the state's natural wealth offers immense potential that was not utilised effectively by previous governments.

On infrastructure, he said that while the Congress built only three bridges over the Brahmaputra in six decades, the BJP has completed five bridges in just 10 years, with work ongoing on five more.

He asserted that only the BJP can deliver world-class infrastructure in Assam.

In the healthcare sector, PM Modi said Assam had only six medical colleges in 65 years of Congress rule, whereas the number has now risen to 14, with 10 more under construction.

He added that the state currently has seven engineering colleges and 24 polytechnics, reflecting rapid educational expansion.

Criticising the Congress, the Prime Minister alleged that its politics revolves around one family and accused it of attempting to introduce“dangerous laws” in the past to appease its vote bank.

Referring to a proposed communal violence bill before 2014, he claimed it would have unfairly targeted the majority community, and said the BJP opposed it in Parliament. He alleged that similar attempts are now being made in Assam.

Further accusing the Congress of backing infiltrators, PM Modi said the BJP is committed to protecting the indigenous people of Assam and safeguarding the interests of those living in tribal belts.

Concluding his address, PM Modi said the BJP works with a commitment to both“vikas” (development) and“virasat” (heritage), and pledged that the party will continue to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Assam.