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Turkish Foreign Minister Holds Talks with Ukraine’s Chief Negotiator

Turkish Foreign Minister Holds Talks with Ukraine’s Chief Negotiator


2026-04-01 03:28:29
(MENAFN) Turkey’s foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, met on Tuesday with Rustem Umerov, Ukraine’s chief negotiator, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced. The discussions took place in the capital, Ankara, according to a statement shared on the ministry’s official social media platform NSosyal.

No additional information was provided regarding the topics discussed during the meeting.

Earlier the same day, Fidan also held separate meetings with Palestinian Vice President Hussein al-Sheikh and a Hamas delegation led by Khalil al-Hayya, a member of the group’s Political Bureau, highlighting Turkey’s ongoing diplomatic engagement with multiple parties involved in regional conflicts.

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