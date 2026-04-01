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Erdogan Highlights Cybersecurity as Critical Amid Regional Conflicts
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized on Tuesday that recent conflicts in Lebanon, Gaza, and Iran have once again highlighted the critical role of cybersecurity.
“If you want to be strong, deterrent, and respected on the global stage, you must accelerate your efforts in cyberspace and take the necessary cybersecurity measures,” Erdogan said during the Strong Türkiye in Communication with 5G Ceremony at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, celebrating Türkiye’s transition to 5G technology.
He noted that sovereignty is no longer limited to geographic borders or physical territory, pointing out that rapid technological and digital progress has transformed the traditional concept of state power. According to Erdogan, the ability to collect, process, analyze, and leverage data—while ensuring its security—is central to modern sovereignty.
"In the data age we live in, political stability, economic independence, military deterrence, and digital sovereignty are not separate from one another," he said.
Erdogan stressed that controlling physical borders alone is insufficient if a country cannot safeguard its airspace, cyber infrastructure, and digital data, as these gaps represent serious vulnerabilities.
He added that digital-era geopolitical strength will increasingly depend on managing data effectively. Combining data centers, cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity capabilities, 5G technology becomes a crucial element of both digital sovereignty and national security.
“If you want to be strong, deterrent, and respected on the global stage, you must accelerate your efforts in cyberspace and take the necessary cybersecurity measures,” Erdogan said during the Strong Türkiye in Communication with 5G Ceremony at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, celebrating Türkiye’s transition to 5G technology.
He noted that sovereignty is no longer limited to geographic borders or physical territory, pointing out that rapid technological and digital progress has transformed the traditional concept of state power. According to Erdogan, the ability to collect, process, analyze, and leverage data—while ensuring its security—is central to modern sovereignty.
"In the data age we live in, political stability, economic independence, military deterrence, and digital sovereignty are not separate from one another," he said.
Erdogan stressed that controlling physical borders alone is insufficient if a country cannot safeguard its airspace, cyber infrastructure, and digital data, as these gaps represent serious vulnerabilities.
He added that digital-era geopolitical strength will increasingly depend on managing data effectively. Combining data centers, cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity capabilities, 5G technology becomes a crucial element of both digital sovereignty and national security.
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