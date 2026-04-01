403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Says US Troop to Withdraw from Iran Within Few Weeks
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that Donald Trump stated Tuesday that American forces will exit Iran within two to three weeks, signaling a possible end to ongoing military operations in the region.
As stated by reports, Trump told reporters at the White House, “All I have to do is leave Iran, and we’ll be doing that very soon. We’ll be leaving very soon… maybe two weeks, maybe three.” He also commented on energy logistics, saying, “And if France or some other country wants to get oil or gas, they'll go up through the Strait (of Hormuz)… I think it'll be very safe, actually, but we have nothing to do with that.”
The withdrawal comes after weeks of US and Israel airstrikes on Iran, which Iranian authorities say have killed over 1,340 people. In retaliation, Iran has launched drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting American military personnel.
Official US figures report at least 13 service members killed since the conflict began. The ongoing war has also disrupted energy markets and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for a substantial portion of the world’s daily oil supply.
As stated by reports, Trump told reporters at the White House, “All I have to do is leave Iran, and we’ll be doing that very soon. We’ll be leaving very soon… maybe two weeks, maybe three.” He also commented on energy logistics, saying, “And if France or some other country wants to get oil or gas, they'll go up through the Strait (of Hormuz)… I think it'll be very safe, actually, but we have nothing to do with that.”
The withdrawal comes after weeks of US and Israel airstrikes on Iran, which Iranian authorities say have killed over 1,340 people. In retaliation, Iran has launched drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting American military personnel.
Official US figures report at least 13 service members killed since the conflict began. The ongoing war has also disrupted energy markets and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for a substantial portion of the world’s daily oil supply.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment