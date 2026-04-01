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Multiple Explosions Hit Tehran Amid US-Israeli Attacks
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that several powerful explosions were heard early Wednesday across multiple districts in Tehran amid airstrikes by US and Israel.
As stated by reports, blasts were reported in the northeastern, western, and central areas of the city, with smoke visible from distant neighborhoods. Explosions were also heard in the nearby city of Karaj.
No immediate information has been provided regarding casualties or the full extent of the damage.
The strikes are part of ongoing operations that began on February 28, which Iranian authorities say have killed more than 1,340 people. In retaliation, Iran has launched drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting American military forces.
According to official US figures, at least 13 service members have been killed since the start of the conflict. The ongoing war has also disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply passes daily, and has contributed to rising energy prices.
As stated by reports, blasts were reported in the northeastern, western, and central areas of the city, with smoke visible from distant neighborhoods. Explosions were also heard in the nearby city of Karaj.
No immediate information has been provided regarding casualties or the full extent of the damage.
The strikes are part of ongoing operations that began on February 28, which Iranian authorities say have killed more than 1,340 people. In retaliation, Iran has launched drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting American military forces.
According to official US figures, at least 13 service members have been killed since the start of the conflict. The ongoing war has also disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply passes daily, and has contributed to rising energy prices.
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