Govt To Bear Full Cost Of UPSC Preparation For 3 RBSE Toppers: Raj Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 1 (IANS) Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar has announced that the government will bear the full cost of UPSC preparation for three state toppers -- Sonu Mehra, Navya Meena, and Khushi Chaudhary -- to support their aspirations to join the civil services.

The top performers in RBSE (Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education) included Sonu Mehra, who secured first position in the Science stream; Navya Meena, who topped the Arts stream; and Khushi Chaudhary, who secured second position in the Arts stream.

All three achievers are students of government schools, highlighting the growing strength of public education in Rajasthan.

The three students met Minister Madan Dilawar at his official residence in Jaipur, where he congratulated them and extended his best wishes for their future. Praising their achievements, he acknowledged their hard work and determination.

Sonu Mehra, a student of Government Senior Secondary School, Vatika (Sanganer, Jaipur), and son of Vinod Mehra -- a house painter -- expressed his ambition to clear the Civil Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission and become an IAS officer. Encouraging him, the minister assured full financial support for his UPSC preparation. Extending this support further, the minister announced that the government would bear the expenses for UPSC preparation of all three top-performing students -- Sonu Mehra, Navya Meena, and Khushi Chaudhary.

Navya Meena and Khushi Chaudhary are students of Government Senior Secondary School, Luniyawas in Jaipur district, where currently only the Arts stream is available. Recognising the students' achievements and the school's potential, Minister Madan Dilawar announced the introduction of a Science stream at the school.

In the Class 12 examination results declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer, students from government schools have secured top ranks at the state level. The results were released by Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar.

This move is expected to expand academic opportunities for local students and further strengthen government school education in the region, said officials.