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13 Militants Killed by Pakistan Army in Northwest Operations
(MENAFN) Pakistan's military announced Wednesday that security forces had killed 13 militants across two separate operations in the country's restive northwest.
Twin Strikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
The first operation — described by the military as "intelligence based" — was carried out Monday in the Khyber tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a rugged border region adjoining Afghanistan. Ten militants were killed in that engagement, according to an official military statement.
A second, separate operation conducted the same day in Bannu district claimed the lives of three additional militants.
The military left no ambiguity about its long-term posture, declaring: "Security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country."
A Deepening Militant Threat — and a Diplomatic Fault Line
The twin operations come against the backdrop of a sharply deteriorating security environment. Pakistan has recorded a marked surge in militant violence in recent years, with Islamabad placing responsibility squarely on Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan — a militant organization it characterizes as Afghanistan-based and externally supported.
Kabul, however, has consistently rejected those accusations, leaving the issue a persistent source of tension between the two neighboring governments.
Twin Strikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
The first operation — described by the military as "intelligence based" — was carried out Monday in the Khyber tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a rugged border region adjoining Afghanistan. Ten militants were killed in that engagement, according to an official military statement.
A second, separate operation conducted the same day in Bannu district claimed the lives of three additional militants.
The military left no ambiguity about its long-term posture, declaring: "Security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country."
A Deepening Militant Threat — and a Diplomatic Fault Line
The twin operations come against the backdrop of a sharply deteriorating security environment. Pakistan has recorded a marked surge in militant violence in recent years, with Islamabad placing responsibility squarely on Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan — a militant organization it characterizes as Afghanistan-based and externally supported.
Kabul, however, has consistently rejected those accusations, leaving the issue a persistent source of tension between the two neighboring governments.
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