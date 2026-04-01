UP Man Locks 7-Year-Old Boy In Deep Freezer For 5 Hours Over 'Stealing' Arrested (WATCH)

A seven-year-old boy was allegedly locked inside a deep freezer for nearly five hours over suspicion of theft in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district. The disturbing incident unfolded on Tuesday - a video of which has gone viral on social media. The child, son of a local resident, was reportedly locked inside the freezer by Mohd Azad, who runs a car workshop in the area. Azad allegedly suspected the boy of stealing items from his workshop and, he decided to“teach him a lesson.”

Shantidoot locked an innocent mere 7-year-old boy, in a deep freezer who probably doesn't even fully understand the meaning of theft, was accused of stealing by the shopkeeper, who, in the name of punishment, locked him inside a cold deep twitter/AsZLpo2lis

- Oxomiya Jiyori (@SouleFacts) March 31, 2026

When villagers finally intervened and rescued the child, the young boy was seen trembling and crying uncontrollably in the viral video.

Police registered a case and arrested the accused. SHO Avneesh Kumar said, "Police took suo-moto cognizance and filed an FIR against the accused under BNSS 170 (arrest to prevent commission of cognizable offences). Azad was nabbed and sent to jail on Tuesday."

He further stated, "The accused ran a car workshop in the area. The child is also from the same locality. He suspected that the child had stolen goods and wanted to teach him a lesson."