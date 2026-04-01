Fuel Fury In America: Gas Prices Spark Outrage Amid Iran War World News

Fuel prices in New York and Chicago have triggered massive outrage as costs cross $4 per gallon amid the ongoing US-Iran Conflict 2026. Americans blame geopolitical tensions, calling the surge 'insane' while struggling with rising daily expenses. 0:00 - Gas Prices Spark Outrage in America 1:10 - Americans Blame Geopolitical Tensions 2:26 - Costs Cross $4 Per Gallon

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