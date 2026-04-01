25 Maoists Surrender In Bijapur Bastar 'Almost' Naxal-Free: Police

Twenty-five Maoist cadres, including 12 women, surrendered before security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on March 31, with authorities recovering 7 kg of gold, Rs 2.92 crore in cash, and 93 weapons from their possession.

Major Milestone in Anti-Naxal Operations

Inspector General (IG) Bastar P. Sunderraj termed the development a significant milestone in anti-Naxal operations, stating that Naxalite activities in the Bastar division have been "almost completely eradicated" under ongoing efforts. "Today, on March 31, 2026, we have gathered here in the Bijapur district of the Bastar division to witness this moment. Today, Naxalite activities in the Bastar division have been completely eradicated. We have nearly achieved our full objective. For the remaining Naxalites, time is running short. Our campaign continues unabated," he said.

Highlighting the surrender, he added, "A total of 25 Maoist cadres, including 12 women, have chosen to abandon the path of violence and join the mainstream. Based on the information provided by them and our prior intelligence, 7 kg of gold, Rs 2.92 crore in cash, and 93 weapons have been recovered from Maoist possession... We are viewing this day as a significant milestone in the history of the entire Naxalism operation." Sunderraj further described the development as a key step in "Mission 2026," adding that authorities are hopeful remaining cadres will follow suit and join the mainstream. He also paid tribute to security personnel, public representatives, and local residents who have contributed to restoring peace in the Bastar region.

Sukma District Declared Maoist-Free

Along the same lines, Sukma district has also been declared completely free of Maoist influence following the surrender and rehabilitation of two female Naxalites, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sukma Kiran G Chavan said on Tuesday.

SP Chavan said the two women were members of Company Number 8 of the Naxalite organisation and had a combined bounty of Rs 16 lakhs on their heads. Speaking to ANI, he said, "Today, March 31, 2026, in the Sukma district, two female Naxalites have surrendered and undergone rehabilitation. They were members of Company Number 8 of the Naxalite organisation. A bounty of Rs 16 lakhs had been placed on their heads..."

He further said that weapons and cash were recovered during the process. "6 automatic weapons, including one INSAS LMG, two AK-47s, and three other firearms, along with roughly Rs 10 lakh in cash, were recovered from them..." He noted that," Following today's surrender, the Sukma district has been declared completely free of Maoist influence."

Explaining the development, the SP said sustained operations by security forces over the past two years, along with the establishment of camps in interior regions, led to this outcome. "...This achievement is the result of continuous efforts over the past two years, during which security forces established camps in the interior regions and conducted sustained operations that resulted in the deaths of over 90 Naxalites..." he said. SP Chavan added that, " more than 600 Naxalites have been arrested, and approximately 800 others have surrendered and undergone rehabilitation..." Chavan also highlighted the improvement in security and development in the region, stating that interior areas are now more accessible and development work is progressing steadily.

Centre Confirms Progress in Bastar

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that Naxalism has been almost eradicated from Bastar and the region is now on the path of progress. Replying to the debate in Lok Sabha on efforts to free the country from Left Wing Extremism, Amit Shah said, "Today, Naxalism has been almost eradicated from Bastar. A campaign was launched to establish a school in every single village across Bastar. A drive was undertaken to open a ration shop in every village within the region. Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) have been established in every Tehsil and Panchayat. Aadhaar cards and ration cards have been issued to the people, and they are now receiving five kilograms of food grains. (ANI)

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