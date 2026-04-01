Man Who Sent 1000+ Hoax Messages Held, Had Grudge Over Land Dispute

The accused, who was responsible for sending over 1000 hoax messages to several institutions, High Courts, and government offices, had a deep resentment towards the judicial system after his father did not get his share in a land dispute in Karnataka's Mysuru, the Delhi Police sources said.

According to the sources, 47-year-old Srinivas Louis, who was arrested on Monday from his rented accommodation in Mysuru, has been sent to a 6-day Delhi Police remand.

Resentment Over Land Dispute Fueled Actions

Apparently, Louis' father was stuck in a land dispute case in Mysuru, Karnataka and was not getting his share of the property. The accused had harboured a deep resentment toward the judicial system, as justice was not being served to his father and decided to study law. After qualifying for the National Eligibility Test (NET), he worked as an Assistant Professor, the sources reveal.

Elaborate Modus Operandi

Most of the emails and messages were sent by him from his mobile phone. He was an expert in masking his IP Address, making it difficult to track him. Apart from sending hoax emails to Delhi and other cities in India, he even sent emails to a few cities in Pakistan as well. Not just Courts across several cities, but even the Supreme Court was on his target. He would send emails multiple times a day and to various locations simultaneously. Most of the emails were composed and sent in either Kannada or English.

Investigation and Evasion

The police have gone to Mysuru to take the mobile phone device into custody, sources said. Driven by the fear of apprehension, he frequently changed his place of residence. His immediate family consists solely of his mother, who lives with him. The arrest was made following a detailed investigation and technical surveillance by the Delhi Police. The police have launched a thorough investigation, and further details are awaited in the case.

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