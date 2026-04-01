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249 Women, 216 Children Dead in US-Israeli Strikes on Iran
(MENAFN) Iran disclosed Tuesday that at least 249 women and 216 children were among the civilian dead from U.S.-Israeli airstrikes since the war erupted last month — including 17 children under the age of five.
Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani confirmed all reported fatalities were civilians, in statements carried by a state news agency.
Civilian Infrastructure in the Crosshairs
Mohajerani said strikes on civilian infrastructure had claimed additional lives, pointing specifically to an attack on a natural resources facility and a charity center in the central city of Fardis, where two people were killed and five others wounded.
The scale of structural damage outlined by Tehran was staggering. Mohajerani said U.S.-Israeli operations had struck 105,325 civilian sites across Iran — among them 83,351 residential units and 21,959 commercial properties. In Tehran alone, tens of thousands of buildings sustained damage.
A War Entering Its Second Month
The United States and Israel have maintained a relentless air offensive against Iran since Feb. 28. The overall death toll has now surpassed 1,340, according to Iranian authorities — a figure that includes former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Tehran has responded in kind, launching drone and missile strikes against Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting U.S. military forces. Those retaliatory strikes have inflicted casualties, damaged critical infrastructure, rattled global markets, and forced widespread disruptions to international aviation routes.
Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani confirmed all reported fatalities were civilians, in statements carried by a state news agency.
Civilian Infrastructure in the Crosshairs
Mohajerani said strikes on civilian infrastructure had claimed additional lives, pointing specifically to an attack on a natural resources facility and a charity center in the central city of Fardis, where two people were killed and five others wounded.
The scale of structural damage outlined by Tehran was staggering. Mohajerani said U.S.-Israeli operations had struck 105,325 civilian sites across Iran — among them 83,351 residential units and 21,959 commercial properties. In Tehran alone, tens of thousands of buildings sustained damage.
A War Entering Its Second Month
The United States and Israel have maintained a relentless air offensive against Iran since Feb. 28. The overall death toll has now surpassed 1,340, according to Iranian authorities — a figure that includes former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Tehran has responded in kind, launching drone and missile strikes against Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting U.S. military forces. Those retaliatory strikes have inflicted casualties, damaged critical infrastructure, rattled global markets, and forced widespread disruptions to international aviation routes.
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