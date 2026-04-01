MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Adelayde Exploration to Commence Operations on the George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick

April 01, 2026 3:01 AM EDT | Source: Adelayde Exploration Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2026) - Adelayde Exploration Inc. (CSE: ADDY) (OTCID: SPMTF) (WKN: A41AGV) (the "Company" or "Adelayde") is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged New-Sense Geophysics Ltd. to assist on the planned work program on Adelayde's 100-percent owned 'George Lake South Antimony Project.' Work is expected to commence shortly.

James Nelson, President of Adelayde stated, "We look forward to commencing work on our antimony project, located in the direct vicinity of the historic George Lake Antimony Mine. This will mark an important step forward in advancing Adelayde Exploration's portfolio of critical mineral assets. Antimony is an increasingly strategic commodity and is drawing heightened global attention amid tightening supply dynamics. We are also about to begin work on our Sisson North tungsten project and are well financed for both these projects. With two work programs ongoing, Adelayde looks to be very active throughout the remainder of the year."







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The Company has also now joined defense associations both in Canada ("CADSI") and in the USA ("NDIA") in support of the advancement of its critical and strategic mineral portfolio.

Adelayde management is optimistic to be able to leverage relationships established through membership in the CADSI and the NDIA to help advance the Company's Critical Minerals projects. These projects include the 9,780 contagious acre Sisson North Tungsten Project in New Brunswick directly bordering Northcliff Resources Ltd.'s Sisson Tungsten Mine, the 4,722 acres George Lake South antimony project in New Brunswick, Canada, and the 1,136-acre McGee lithium clay deposit, which has a mineral resource estimate of 320 Mt @ 803 ppm Li for 1,369,000 indicated tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) and 157 Mt @ 865 ppm Li for 723,000 inferred tonnes of LCE1, directly bordering SLB (formerly Schlumberger) and Century Lithium Corp.







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Qualified person for mining disclosure:

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Frank Bain, PGeo, a director of the company and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Adelayde Exploration Inc.

Adelayde's projects include three lithium projects in Clayton Valley, Nevada: the 1,136-acre McGee lithium clay deposit, which has a mineral resource estimate of 320 Mt @ 803 ppm Li for 1,369,000 indicated tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) and 157 Mt @ 865 ppm Li for 723,000 inferred tonnes of LCE, directly bordering SLB (formerly Schlumberger) and Century Lithium Corp.; the 280-acre Elon lithium brine project, which has access to some of the deepest parts of the only lithium brine basin in production in North America; and the 124-acre Green Clay lithium project. The Company also holds the 248-acre Clayton Ridge gold project in Esmeralda County, Nevada; the 4,722-acre George Lake South antimony project and the 9,780-acre Sisson North tungsten project, both located in New Brunswick.

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Adelayde Exploration Inc.

"James Nelson"

James Nelson

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

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Adelayde Exploration Inc.

James Nelson, President, CEO and Director

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(1)43-101 Technical Report & Maiden Resource Estimate for The McGee Lithium Clay Deposit

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Forward Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties such as the proposed use of proceeds from the Financing. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Adelayde. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Adelayde disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.







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Source: Adelayde Exploration Inc.