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Uzbekugol Maps Out Coal Output Plans For 2026

Uzbekugol Maps Out Coal Output Plans For 2026


2026-04-01 03:04:04
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 1. Uzbekistan's Uzbekugol has been tasked with producing 5.7 million tons of coal in 2026 and supplying over 3.4 million tons to consumers in the first half of the year, Trend reports via the Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan.

The targets were announced during a press conference on the company's 2025 performance and its priorities for 2026.

It was noted that during the reporting period, the company fully met its coal supply targets to domestic consumers.

According to the statement, over the year, 8 innovation projects were implemented, helping improve production efficiency, reduce fuel and energy consumption, and mitigate environmental impact.

The company also highlighted that the introduction of GPS tracking systems has strengthened operational control, while the use of renewable energy sources has contributed to lower electricity consumption.

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Trend News Agency

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