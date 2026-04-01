Central Bank Of Azerbaijan To Announce Its Next Decision On Refinancing Rate

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will announce the next decision on the interest rate corridor parameters (discount rate) on April 2, 2026, Trend reports via the CBA.

The CBA noted that the decision will hinge on the trajectory of forecast and actual inflation, along with the outcomes of macroeconomic analyses. The bank emphasized that it will continue to use all the tools at its disposal to ensure price stability.

On February 4 of this year, by the CBA Management Board's decision, all parameters of the interest rate corridor were reduced by 0.25 percentage points. The refinancing rate was reduced to 6.5%, the lower limit of the interest rate corridor to 5.5%, and the upper limit of the interest rate corridor to 7.5%.