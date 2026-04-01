Jordanian Products Gain Momentum In UK Market As Export Prospects Expand

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 1 (Petra) -- Jordanian products are seeing growing opportunities to strengthen their presence in the UK market, supported by rising demand, increased visibility, and sustained engagement with international buyers, according to the Jordan Exporters Association.Halim Abu Rahmeh, Director General of the association, said the Jordanian pavilion at the International Food and Drink Event (IFE 2026), currently held in London, has recorded strong interest from importers and visitors, reflecting improving market penetration and awareness of Jordanian goods in the United Kingdom.He described the participation as successful for the second consecutive year, noting a clear expansion in the number of exhibitors and visitors compared with the previous edition. This, he said, enhances prospects for promoting national products and opening new export channels in a competitive global marketplace.The exhibition, organized with the participation of Jordanian exporters, brings together around 25,000 international buyers, distributors, and representatives from retail chains and the hospitality sector. Participating companies are showcasing a diverse range of products, including confectionery, beverages, spices, dates, tahini, halva, canned foods, chocolate, and sweets.Abu Rahmeh said the UK represents a strategic market for Jordanian exports, particularly as familiarity among British consumers, as well as Arab and Muslim communities, continues to grow. He emphasized that sustained participation in such events is essential to building trust with importers and establishing long-term commercial relationships.He noted that export deals require continuity and do not materialize immediately, underscoring the importance of maintaining a consistent presence in international exhibitions to secure market share.The association pointed to the success of Jordanian products in markets such as the United States, Canada, and Gulf countries as a factor supporting expansion into the UK, which is viewed as a high-potential market due to its strong purchasing power.Abu Rahmeh added that the Jordanian pavilion received positive feedback from representatives of the Jordanian embassy in London, particularly for the quality and diversity of products on display.The UK remains a key economic partner for Jordan, especially following post-Brexit trade arrangements aimed at preserving and enhancing bilateral trade flows. The Jordan-UK Partnership Agreement, signed in 2019 and implemented in May 2021, provides preferential treatment for traded goods, including customs duty exemptions comparable to those under the Jordan-EU agreement.According to official data, bilateral trade between Jordan and the United Kingdom reached approximately JD239 million last year, including JD47 million in Jordanian exports.Looking ahead, the association plans to expand its international outreach through participation in major global exhibitions, including SIAL in Canada and an upcoming event in South Korea, as part of efforts to diversify export markets and strengthen ties with international partners.Abu Rahmeh said current regional conditions will not deter the association from advancing its role in supporting national industries, emphasizing a strategy focused on turning challenges into opportunities by opening new markets and enhancing export competitiveness.