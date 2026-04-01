Advanced Microsurgical Spine Procedure At Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital Restores Mobility To 56-Year-Old

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Orthopedic Surgery team at HMC's Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital (AAH), successfully performed a precise microsurgical spinal canal decompression on a 56-year-old patient who had suffered for years from chronic pain and severe difficulty in movement due to spinal canal stenosis and lumbar spine compression.

This procedure marks the first of its kind at AAH, as it had previously been performed only at Hamad General Hospital due to its complexity and the need for specialized expertise and advanced equipment.

The team utilized C-Arm fluoroscopy to guide the procedure with high precision under a microscope, enabling accurate identification of affected vertebral levels and relieving nerve compression without large incisions or compromising spinal stability, supporting faster recovery and reduced surgical risks.

Within a few days of the surgery, the patient began to gradually regain her ability to walk, with noticeable improvement in pain levels and leg function. She is currently undergoing a rehabilitation program to strengthen back muscles and improve spinal stability.

The success of this procedure supports the expansion of advanced and complex surgical services at the hospital, contributing to reduced waiting times and enhanced access to specialized care for the community in the northern regions.

Since its opening last year, the Orthopedic Surgery Department at AAH has brought together a team of highly skilled consultants and surgeons, offering advanced diagnostic and treatment services using the latest medical technologies and surgical techniques.