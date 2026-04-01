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Trump Addresses US Withdrawal from Iran
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that American troops are expected to exit Iran within the next two to three weeks, indicating a potential halt to the current military operations against the country.
Speaking to journalists at the White House, Trump stated, “All I have to do is leave Iran, and we’ll be doing that very soon.” He reiterated the timeline, saying, “We’ll be leaving very soon,” and clarified that the withdrawal could occur in “maybe two weeks, maybe three.”
Trump also commented on future international access to regional energy routes, saying, “And if France or some other country wants to get oil or gas, they'll go up through the Strait (of Hormuz).” He added, “They'll be able to fend for themselves. I think it'll be very safe, actually, but we have nothing to do with that.” His remarks referenced the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage for global energy transportation.
Since Feb. 28, the United States and Israel have conducted aerial bombardments on Iran, resulting in the deaths of over 1,340 individuals, according to Iranian officials.
In response, Iran has launched counterattacks using drones and missiles aimed at Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf nations that host US military bases.
Official US reports indicate that at least 13 American service members have lost their lives since the conflict started. The war has also contributed to rising energy costs and disrupted maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial artery for global oil flow, through which a substantial share of the world's petroleum shipments passes.
Speaking to journalists at the White House, Trump stated, “All I have to do is leave Iran, and we’ll be doing that very soon.” He reiterated the timeline, saying, “We’ll be leaving very soon,” and clarified that the withdrawal could occur in “maybe two weeks, maybe three.”
Trump also commented on future international access to regional energy routes, saying, “And if France or some other country wants to get oil or gas, they'll go up through the Strait (of Hormuz).” He added, “They'll be able to fend for themselves. I think it'll be very safe, actually, but we have nothing to do with that.” His remarks referenced the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage for global energy transportation.
Since Feb. 28, the United States and Israel have conducted aerial bombardments on Iran, resulting in the deaths of over 1,340 individuals, according to Iranian officials.
In response, Iran has launched counterattacks using drones and missiles aimed at Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf nations that host US military bases.
Official US reports indicate that at least 13 American service members have lost their lives since the conflict started. The war has also contributed to rising energy costs and disrupted maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial artery for global oil flow, through which a substantial share of the world's petroleum shipments passes.
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