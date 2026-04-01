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US Signals Possible Reassessment of NATO Ties
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on Tuesday that Washington could reconsider the significance of the NATO alliance after the ongoing war with Iran, pointing to increasing dissatisfaction with allies who have been hesitant to back the American military operation.
Speaking in an interview with FOX News, Rubio remarked, “After this conflict is concluded, we're going to have to reexamine that relationship. We're going to have to re-examine the value of NATO and that alliance for our country.” He emphasized that “Ultimately, that's a decision for the president to make.”
Rubio expressed disapproval of NATO member states for refusing US appeals to access military installations. He explained, “We're not asking them to conduct airstrikes. When we need them to allow us to use their military bases, their answer is ‘No.’ Then why are we in NATO?”
Although Rubio highlighted that he had long been “one of the strongest defenders of NATO,” he acknowledged that the alliance has historically enabled the United States to extend its influence worldwide through bases located across Europe.
However, he cautioned that the partnership risks turning into “a one-way street.” He questioned, “Why do we have… all these American forces stationed in the region if in our time of need we're not going to be allowed to use those bases?”
These statements come amid reports that several European allies have declined or restricted US requests related to the Iran conflict, including limiting access to military bases and airspace due to concerns over the war’s legality and the absence of prior consultation within NATO.
Speaking in an interview with FOX News, Rubio remarked, “After this conflict is concluded, we're going to have to reexamine that relationship. We're going to have to re-examine the value of NATO and that alliance for our country.” He emphasized that “Ultimately, that's a decision for the president to make.”
Rubio expressed disapproval of NATO member states for refusing US appeals to access military installations. He explained, “We're not asking them to conduct airstrikes. When we need them to allow us to use their military bases, their answer is ‘No.’ Then why are we in NATO?”
Although Rubio highlighted that he had long been “one of the strongest defenders of NATO,” he acknowledged that the alliance has historically enabled the United States to extend its influence worldwide through bases located across Europe.
However, he cautioned that the partnership risks turning into “a one-way street.” He questioned, “Why do we have… all these American forces stationed in the region if in our time of need we're not going to be allowed to use those bases?”
These statements come amid reports that several European allies have declined or restricted US requests related to the Iran conflict, including limiting access to military bases and airspace due to concerns over the war’s legality and the absence of prior consultation within NATO.
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