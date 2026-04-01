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Tehran Witnesses Explosions Amid US-Israeli Strikes
(MENAFN) Loud detonations were reported in the early hours of Wednesday across several districts of Iran’s capital as American and Israeli military operations continued. The blasts impacted northeastern, western, and central zones of Tehran, sending columns of smoke rising that could be seen from far-off neighborhoods, according to a correspondent.
At roughly the same time, similar explosive sounds echoed in the nearby city of Karaj, located west of Tehran, as reported by a newspaper. Despite the intensity of the incidents, there were no immediate confirmations regarding casualties or the scale of destruction.
Since Feb. 28, the United States and Israel have conducted sustained aerial assaults on Iran, resulting in the deaths of more than 1,340 individuals, based on figures released by Iranian officials. In response, Iran has launched counterattacks using drones and missiles aimed at Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations that host American military installations.
Official US data indicates that at least 13 American service members have lost their lives since the conflict began. Meanwhile, the ongoing hostilities have contributed to rising energy costs and caused significant disruptions in maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz—a vital oil transit route responsible for approximately 20% of the world’s daily supply.
At roughly the same time, similar explosive sounds echoed in the nearby city of Karaj, located west of Tehran, as reported by a newspaper. Despite the intensity of the incidents, there were no immediate confirmations regarding casualties or the scale of destruction.
Since Feb. 28, the United States and Israel have conducted sustained aerial assaults on Iran, resulting in the deaths of more than 1,340 individuals, based on figures released by Iranian officials. In response, Iran has launched counterattacks using drones and missiles aimed at Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations that host American military installations.
Official US data indicates that at least 13 American service members have lost their lives since the conflict began. Meanwhile, the ongoing hostilities have contributed to rising energy costs and caused significant disruptions in maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz—a vital oil transit route responsible for approximately 20% of the world’s daily supply.
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