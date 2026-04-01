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Pickle Roofing Solutions Urges North Texas Homeowners To Schedule Spring Roof Inspections Before Hail Season
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Pickle Roofing Solutions, a GAF Master Elite contractor serving the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, is encouraging homeowners throughout Allen and surrounding communities to schedule professional roof inspections this spring, before hail season reaches its peak. With Texas consistently ranking among the most hail-impacted states in the country, early action can mean the difference between a manageable repair and a full roof replacement.
North Texas sits within what meteorologists call the country's most active hail corridor, a stretch of the Central Plains where converging weather systems produce more large hailstorms per year than virtually anywhere else in the United States. Spring months from March through June historically produce the highest concentration of damaging hail events in the region. In 2024, Texas recorded more catastrophic storm events than any other state, contributing to over $31 billion in roof-related insurance claims nationally. Hailstones as small as one inch in diameter can fracture asphalt shingles, crack tile, and leave impact damage that worsens with each subsequent rainfall if left unaddressed.
A professional inspection identifies hidden damage that homeowners often cannot see from the ground. Granule loss, bruised shingles, cracked ridge caps, and compromised flashing are among the most common forms of hail-related damage that go undetected until water intrusion occurs. Pickle Roofing Solutions conducts detailed roof assessments that cover all surface areas, penetrations, and drainage points. When damage is found, the company assists property owners with insurance documentation and claim coordination, a process that can be difficult to navigate without contractor involvement.
The Allen area has experienced repeated significant storm events in recent years, including the May 2023 hailstorm that caused widespread roof damage across multiple residential communities. Pickle Roofing Solutions completed a large-scale hail damage restoration project at the Village at Twin Creeks townhome complex following that event, repairing and replacing roofs across the development under a coordinated project plan. The company has built a response infrastructure capable of handling both individual homeowner projects and large multi-property repairs simultaneously.
"Spring is the single most important time of year for homeowners to get eyes on their roof," said Randy Pickle, President of Pickle Roofing Solutions. "We see a lot of damage that sat through the winter undetected. Getting an inspection done before the storms hit means you are dealing with whatever is there on your own schedule, not scrambling after a major event when contractors are booked out for weeks."
Beyond hail, winter weather in North Texas can leave roofs in compromised condition entering spring. Freeze-thaw cycles expand and contract roofing materials, loosen fasteners, and widen existing micro-cracks. Ice damming, while less common in Allen than in northern climates, can still occur during hard freezes and cause backing water to work under shingles or membrane edges. A spring inspection gives contractors the opportunity to catch these issues before spring rains begin.
Pickle Roofing Solutions in Allen, TX installs and services asphalt shingle, metal, tile, slate, flat, and FORTIFIED weather-resistant roofing systems for residential and commercial properties. The company holds GAF Master Elite Contractor status, a designation earned by fewer than 3% of roofing contractors nationwide, along with GAF's 3-Star President's Club recognition, which only three DFW-area roofing contractors hold. The company maintains A+ accreditation with the Better Business Bureau and carries a 4.8-star Google rating across more than 184 customer reviews. Service areas include Allen, Plano, McKinney, Frisco, Dallas, Richardson, Fairview, Carrollton, and surrounding communities throughout the DFW metroplex.
About Pickle Roofing Solutions
Pickle Roofing Solutions is a family-owned roofing contractor headquartered in Allen, TX. Founded by Randy Pickle, the company specializes in residential and commercial roofing services including roof inspection, repair, replacement, emergency storm response, and insurance claim assistance. The company holds GAF Master Elite 3-Star President's Club status, GAF GoldElite Commercial Contractor certification, and maintains A+ BBB accreditation. Pickle Roofing Solutions serves Allen, Plano, McKinney, Frisco, Dallas, Richardson, Fairview, and communities throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. For more information, visit .
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Media Contact
Pickle Roofing Solutions
Address: 1333 W McDermott Dr # 200, Allen, TX 75013
Phone: (469) 247-8310
Website:
North Texas sits within what meteorologists call the country's most active hail corridor, a stretch of the Central Plains where converging weather systems produce more large hailstorms per year than virtually anywhere else in the United States. Spring months from March through June historically produce the highest concentration of damaging hail events in the region. In 2024, Texas recorded more catastrophic storm events than any other state, contributing to over $31 billion in roof-related insurance claims nationally. Hailstones as small as one inch in diameter can fracture asphalt shingles, crack tile, and leave impact damage that worsens with each subsequent rainfall if left unaddressed.
A professional inspection identifies hidden damage that homeowners often cannot see from the ground. Granule loss, bruised shingles, cracked ridge caps, and compromised flashing are among the most common forms of hail-related damage that go undetected until water intrusion occurs. Pickle Roofing Solutions conducts detailed roof assessments that cover all surface areas, penetrations, and drainage points. When damage is found, the company assists property owners with insurance documentation and claim coordination, a process that can be difficult to navigate without contractor involvement.
The Allen area has experienced repeated significant storm events in recent years, including the May 2023 hailstorm that caused widespread roof damage across multiple residential communities. Pickle Roofing Solutions completed a large-scale hail damage restoration project at the Village at Twin Creeks townhome complex following that event, repairing and replacing roofs across the development under a coordinated project plan. The company has built a response infrastructure capable of handling both individual homeowner projects and large multi-property repairs simultaneously.
"Spring is the single most important time of year for homeowners to get eyes on their roof," said Randy Pickle, President of Pickle Roofing Solutions. "We see a lot of damage that sat through the winter undetected. Getting an inspection done before the storms hit means you are dealing with whatever is there on your own schedule, not scrambling after a major event when contractors are booked out for weeks."
Beyond hail, winter weather in North Texas can leave roofs in compromised condition entering spring. Freeze-thaw cycles expand and contract roofing materials, loosen fasteners, and widen existing micro-cracks. Ice damming, while less common in Allen than in northern climates, can still occur during hard freezes and cause backing water to work under shingles or membrane edges. A spring inspection gives contractors the opportunity to catch these issues before spring rains begin.
Pickle Roofing Solutions in Allen, TX installs and services asphalt shingle, metal, tile, slate, flat, and FORTIFIED weather-resistant roofing systems for residential and commercial properties. The company holds GAF Master Elite Contractor status, a designation earned by fewer than 3% of roofing contractors nationwide, along with GAF's 3-Star President's Club recognition, which only three DFW-area roofing contractors hold. The company maintains A+ accreditation with the Better Business Bureau and carries a 4.8-star Google rating across more than 184 customer reviews. Service areas include Allen, Plano, McKinney, Frisco, Dallas, Richardson, Fairview, Carrollton, and surrounding communities throughout the DFW metroplex.
About Pickle Roofing Solutions
Pickle Roofing Solutions is a family-owned roofing contractor headquartered in Allen, TX. Founded by Randy Pickle, the company specializes in residential and commercial roofing services including roof inspection, repair, replacement, emergency storm response, and insurance claim assistance. The company holds GAF Master Elite 3-Star President's Club status, GAF GoldElite Commercial Contractor certification, and maintains A+ BBB accreditation. Pickle Roofing Solutions serves Allen, Plano, McKinney, Frisco, Dallas, Richardson, Fairview, and communities throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. For more information, visit .
###
Media Contact
Pickle Roofing Solutions
Address: 1333 W McDermott Dr # 200, Allen, TX 75013
Phone: (469) 247-8310
Website:
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